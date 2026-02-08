From the makers of Life on Our Planet, The Dinosaurs is an upcoming docuseries that is soon landing on digital screens. Morgan Freeman is the narrator.
Photo Credit: Netflix
From the award-winning team behind Life on Our Planet comes the new docuseries - The DINOSAURS, which will centre around these giant creatures. From their evolution to the end, this docuseries will explore the unsung narratives and cover their rise and fall. Significantly, this series will take the viewers back in time, million years ago, where the narrative will be set around pre-human history. The sequences are promising, and the series will explore themes of history and life-span of these extinct creatures.
Netflix has recently dropped the trailer for the series and confirmed that it will premiere on March 6th, 2026. This will be a four-episode series, and the viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.
Narrated by the award-winning Morgan Freeman, this four-episode Netflix original series whose trailer has recently been dropped. The series is set to take the viewers 235 million years back, where it will begin with Marasuchus. That's when the series will explore the evolution of dinosaurs and their emergence in accordance with the environment of the planet. Likewise, as the episodes proceed further, the importance of the dinosaurs will be touched upon, and will conclude with the reasons behind their ultimate fate. The episodes are expected to be thought-provoking and will definitely consist of an element that surfaces emotions.
Created in partnership with Amblin Entertainment and the award-winning team behind Life on Our Planet, this docuseries has been narrated by Morgan Freeman. On the other hand, Steven Spielberg is the executive producer of the series.
This is an upcoming series, whose trailer has been recently launched by Netflix; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement