The Dinosaurs OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When to Watch This Netflix Original’s Upcoming Docuseries

From the makers of Life on Our Planet, The Dinosaurs is an upcoming docuseries that is soon landing on digital screens. Morgan Freeman is the narrator.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 February 2026 14:00 IST
The Dinosaurs OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When to Watch This Netflix Original’s Upcoming Docuseries

Photo Credit: Netflix

Witness a dinosaur saga, taking viewers millions of years back, exploring extinction

Highlights
  • The Dinosaurs is an upcoming docuseries
  • It has been narrated by Morgan Freeman
  • Streaming begins on March 6th, 2026, on Netflix
From the award-winning team behind Life on Our Planet comes the new docuseries - The DINOSAURS, which will centre around these giant creatures. From their evolution to the end, this docuseries will explore the unsung narratives and cover their rise and fall. Significantly, this series will take the viewers back in time, million years ago, where the narrative will be set around pre-human history. The sequences are promising, and the series will explore themes of history and life-span of these extinct creatures.

When and Where to Watch The Dinosaurs

Netflix has recently dropped the trailer for the series and confirmed that it will premiere on March 6th, 2026. This will be a four-episode series, and the viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Dinosaurs

Narrated by the award-winning Morgan Freeman, this four-episode Netflix original series whose trailer has recently been dropped. The series is set to take the viewers 235 million years back, where it will begin with Marasuchus. That's when the series will explore the evolution of dinosaurs and their emergence in accordance with the environment of the planet. Likewise, as the episodes proceed further, the importance of the dinosaurs will be touched upon, and will conclude with the reasons behind their ultimate fate. The episodes are expected to be thought-provoking and will definitely consist of an element that surfaces emotions.

Cast and Crew of The Dinosaurs

Created in partnership with Amblin Entertainment and the award-winning team behind Life on Our Planet, this docuseries has been narrated by Morgan Freeman. On the other hand, Steven Spielberg is the executive producer of the series.

Reception of The Dinosaurs

This is an upcoming series, whose trailer has been recently launched by Netflix; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Further reading: The Dinosaurs, Netflix, IMDb, Wev-serise
