iQOO 15 Ultra Might Not Launch in India: What You Need to Know

iQOO 15 Ultra India launch is reported to be scrapped by the brand.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 February 2026 14:56 IST
iQOO 15 Ultra Might Not Launch in India: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: iQOO

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 Ultra was recently launched in China
  • The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • iQOO has already confirmed the iQOO 15R India launch
iQOO recently launched its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15 Ultra, in China. The latest smartphone from the brand comes equipped with flagship-grade features and specifications, including a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, triple-camera setup, physical gaming triggers, and more. Now, a new leak has emerged online that reveals that the brand might launch this flagship-grade smartphone in the Indian market.

iQOO 15 Ultra Not Coming to India

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, iQOO is not planning to launch the iQOO 15 Ultra in India. The tipster didn't reveal many details about the claim. Moreover, he further mentioned that the brand might launch a different product. However, there is no information about which model the brand might launch in India. The company has recently confirmed that it will introduce the iQOO 15R in the country on February 20, 2026.

That being said, there is no information about whether the company will bring a rebranded model or an entirely different product for the Indian market.

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications and Features

The company introduced the iQOO 15 Ultra in China on February 04, 2026. The smartphone comes with a starting price of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 74,000). The latest model from the brand offers flagship-grade features and specifications. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM. It also features up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The model also features a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440x3,168 pixels) Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 8,000 nits of peak brightness, and more. The device is loaded with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It also features a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The device also features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is loaded with a 7,400mAh battery and offers 100W wired fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, you get 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, and Galileo. The device measures 163.65x76.80x8.70 mm and weighs about 227g.

iQOO 15 Ultra

iQOO 15 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
