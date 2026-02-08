Technology News
Suniel Shetty's Jai Begins Streaming on Zee5: Everything You Need to Know

Jai follows a village youth forced to confront political corruption when it hits home.

Updated: 8 February 2026 16:00 IST
Suniel Shetty’s Jai Begins Streaming on Zee5: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Jai, first Tulu OTT film, streams on Zee5 starring Suniel Shetty

Highlights
  • Jai is streaming now on Zee5 after its 2025 theatrical release
  • Suniel Shetty leads this action-packed Tulu/Kannada thriller
  • Film earned 8.7 IMDb rating and strong regional box-office run
ai, featuring Sunil Shetty, is a Tulu/Kannada movie based on the action and thriller genres. Within five days, the movie collected five crores. It is renowned as the first Tulu movie streaming on a digital platform. The script has been written by Roopesh Shetty and Venu Hasrali. The story begins with a man who works for an MLA, and he ignores the conflicts in the village until he gets one for himself. Let's get into the other insights of Jai.

When and Where to Watch

Jai is going to be online as the makers have decided to stream it on Zee5. It is now available to watch. It was in theatres from November 14, 2025

Trailer and Plot

It is a story of Simhabetu village, where there is a local boy named Satya who is politically influenced by the MLA of the ruling party and, therefore, works for him. However, Satya ignores the unresolved conflicts of the village until those affect him on a personal level. There is a lack of medical facilities in the village, which he kept ignoring. It triggered him when he found that these problems were affecting his own family. Now he started to advocate for the welfare of the community and navigate political manipulation and social challenges. Further, the story is a blend of action, thriller and comedy which intrigues the audience.

Cast and Crew

Suniel Shetty, Roopesh Shetty and Adhvithi Shetty are the main characters. The other actors are Naveen D Padil, Deepak Shetty, Aravind Bolar, Devdas Kapikad, and Umesh Mijar. The production is by Shoolin Films, Mugrody Productions and Manjunath Attavar. Roopesh Shetty has directed Jai. Manjunath Attavar is the main producer, and Dheekshith Alva is the co-producer.

Reception

Jai has gained 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb and collected a good amount on box office. Now, there is going to be a boom in OTT.

 

Comments

Further reading: Jai, OTT platform, Sunil shetty, film’s, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
