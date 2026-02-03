In recent years, Reels has become one of the most popular features on Instagram. These are short-form videos that offer engaging content on a wide range of topics, from education, entertainment, and lifestyle to fitness and general knowledge. As such, it has become a highly-used feature on the app, so much so that Meta even tested a Reels-first layout for Instagram in India last year. Reels are powered by a recommendation algorithm that recommends Reels to users based on their engagement and viewing patterns. There are, however, instances when content seems repetitive or not in line with your current interests.

So, if you're seeing too many irrelevant videos, unwanted trends, or content you no longer enjoy, resetting the Instagram Reels algorithm can help refresh your feed and improve your overall experience.

Why Do You Need to Reset Instagram Reels Algorithm

Instagram's algorithm is very dependent on user interactions. This means that each Reel watched by the user until the end, re-watched, liked, or commented on, helps the app understand their interest and adapt the feed. Unintentional interactions, however, can affect the algorithm too, resulting in similar videos appearing on their feed repeatedly.

Another reason to reset the Instagram Reels algorithm is changing user interests. As their interests evolve, content that was relevant for viewers a couple of months ago may not be anymore. There are also instances where they come across content that they find disturbing or irrelevant, making it necessary to reset the algorithm.

How to Reset Your Instagram Reels Algorithm

Instagram offers a built-in option to reset suggested content on the app. Here is how you can use it to reset your Reels algorithm:

Open the Instagram app and go to your profile Tap the three-bar More option icon in the top-right corner Select Content Preferences from the menu Tap on Reset suggested content Review the information shown on the screen and accept the terms Tap Reset suggested content to confirm

Once the reset is complete, Instagram will begin personalising your recommendations again over time. You will see suggestions about the topics that may be different from the usual content. The social media giant says resets cannot be undone.