Subedar is coming with all the fury of Anil Kapoor poured into this role, with the tagline ‘Don't FK with Subedaar'. It is his fierce new avatar in posters of his upcoming action drama, all intriguing for fans who are waiting for it with excitement. Such gritty visuals make a high-stakes film with Kapoor returning to the intense, no-holds-barred action role. The producers claim that Subedar will expose the audience to an uncompromising and powerful universe. Let's know more details about this loaded action drama.

When and Where to Watch

Subedar is going to be on Prime Video; however, the date has not yet been decided by the makers.

Trailer and Plot

Subedar hasn't revealed much about its story; however, it is clear through the glimpse of a one-minute teaser that Anil Kapoor is playing the role of the daring and fierce Subedar. The drama's first look shows Anil Kapoor sitting on a rusty chair in a dark room, where people want to confront him and knock on his door disrespectfully. He imagines a gun in his hand, and the action begins. Now, we have to wait for the final trailer of the drama to know about the hidden plot. However, the makers have confirmed that it is going to be a completely different role for Anil Kapoor.

Cast and Crew

Subedar has been produced by the trio: Suresh Triveni, Vikram Malhotra, and Anil Kapoor. The lead role will be played by Anil Kapoor as a daring Subedar. Suresh Triveni is the director of the movie. It has been produced under the banner of Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, and AKFCN. Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar have co-written the drama.

Reception

The drama is gaining lots of buzz online since the first look has dropped. Anil Kapoor's fans are eagerly waiting for it. It has no IMDb rating yet.