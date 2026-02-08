Created by Mathew Parkhill, Young Sherlock is an upcoming British TV series that is soon landing on digital screens. This series is based on the Young Sherlock Holmes books by Andy Lane, where it explores the life of a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes at Oxford University. Furthermore, the series follows the life-changing experience of Sherlock Holmes after he is framed for a murder at the University, and how his fight for freedom shapes him into the renowned detective he is known for today.

When and Where to Watch Young Sherlock

This series will premiere on March 4, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This is an eight-part series that will drop soon. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Young Sherlock

Set in the backdrop of 1870s Oxford University, this series will revolve around the emergence of the world's best detective, Sherlock Holmes. The plot follows 19-year-old Sherlock, who is disgraced after being framed for a murder at the university, putting his freedom at stake. To prove his innocence, he embarks on a quest to solve his case and find the real culprit. However, this decision of his leads him to uncover a global conspiracy where he will be witnessed travelling through the countries and his journey of becoming the best detective. The series' sequences are expected to be highly entertaining, packed with mystery and suspense.

Cast and Crew of Young Sherlock

Directed by Guy Ritchie, this series will star Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the lead role, supported by Zine Tseng, Holly Cattle, James Sobol Kelly, Numan Acar, and more. The background score for the series has been delivered by Christopher Benstead, whereas Mark Pattern and Oliver Loncraine are the cinematographers.

Reception of Young Sherlock

The series has yet to land on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.