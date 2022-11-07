After Twitter laid off roughly half its staff on Friday following Elon Musk's $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,61,290 crore)acquisition, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said citing people familiar with the moves.

Twitter recently laid off 50 percent of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week.

Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 (roughly Rs. 660) for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Musk's first major revision of the social media platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Last week, Twitter was sued over Elon Musk's plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at the social-media platform — half of its workforce — which workers say the company is doing without enough notice in violation of federal and California law.

The lawsuit aimed to ask the court to issue an order requiring Twitter to obey the WARN Act, and restricting the company from soliciting employees to sign documents that could give up their right to participate in litigation.

