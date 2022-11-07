Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is said to include three models —Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra— is expected to be launched in February next year. The smartphone family is yet to be confirmed by the South Korean smartphone maker, even though leaks have been in abundance. The Galaxy S23 series is said to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chips and now a latest earnings call from Qualcomm seemingly confirms this rumour. Qualcomm's Chief Financial Officer highlighted that the chip supplier would benefit from the launch of a new Samsung smartphone in the second half of the March quarter. This is likely to tally with the rumoured release date of the Galaxy S23 series.

Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala, during Q4 earnings call, said that the company's revenue will benefit from Samsung's launch of the new phone in the second half of the March quarter of 2023. He confirmed that the chipmaker would have a "global share" in the Galaxy S23, up from about 75 percent on the S22 series. This suggests that a majority of Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones will be equipped with Qualcomm's next Snapdragon flagship and not Samsung's own Exynos SoCs.

Qualcomm provided Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models in select markets. In some regions, the Galaxy S22 series pack Exynos 2200 under the hood.

Samsung and Qualcomm signed a multi-year agreement in July this year to equip Snapdragon chipsets for future premium Samsung Galaxy products globally. The agreement includes PCs, tablets, extended reality and more. The extension encompasses 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies and devices and will also include future 6G standards and products.

The anticipated Galaxy S23 series is likely to come with upgrades over this year's Galaxy S22 lineup. Recent Geekbench listings allegedly confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy 23+ and Galaxy 23 Ultra models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.