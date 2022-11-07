Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets Globally, Suggests Qualcomm

Samsung has been launching its Galaxy S series with Exynos chipsets in some markets.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 November 2022 11:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets Globally, Suggests Qualcomm

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 series was unveiled in February this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series family could include three models
  • Qualcomm could see a rise in revenue for the March 2023 quarter
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series could go official in February's first week

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is said to include three models —Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra— is expected to be launched in February next year. The smartphone family is yet to be confirmed by the South Korean smartphone maker, even though leaks have been in abundance. The Galaxy S23 series is said to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chips and now a latest earnings call from Qualcomm seemingly confirms this rumour. Qualcomm's Chief Financial Officer highlighted that the chip supplier would benefit from the launch of a new Samsung smartphone in the second half of the March quarter. This is likely to tally with the rumoured release date of the Galaxy S23 series.

Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala, during Q4 earnings call, said that the company's revenue will benefit from Samsung's launch of the new phone in the second half of the March quarter of 2023. He confirmed that the chipmaker would have a "global share" in the Galaxy S23, up from about 75 percent on the S22 series. This suggests that a majority of Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones will be equipped with Qualcomm's next Snapdragon flagship and not Samsung's own Exynos SoCs.

Qualcomm provided Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models in select markets. In some regions, the Galaxy S22 series pack Exynos 2200 under the hood.

Samsung and Qualcomm signed a multi-year agreement in July this year to equip Snapdragon chipsets for future premium Samsung Galaxy products globally. The agreement includes PCs, tablets, extended reality and more. The extension encompasses 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies and devices and will also include future 6G standards and products.

The anticipated Galaxy S23 series is likely to come with upgrades over this year's Galaxy S22 lineup. Recent Geekbench listings allegedly confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy 23+ and Galaxy 23 Ultra models.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications, Qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BTC Holds Ground Close to $21,000, ETH and Solana, Most Altcoins See Losses
Featured video of the day
Best DSLR Cameras for Content Creators
Advertisement

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets Globally, Suggests Qualcomm
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets Globally, Suggests Qualcomm

Samsung has been launching its Galaxy S series with Exynos chipsets in some markets.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 November 2022 11:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets Globally, Suggests Qualcomm

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 series was unveiled in February this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series family could include three models
  • Qualcomm could see a rise in revenue for the March 2023 quarter
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series could go official in February's first week

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is said to include three models —Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra— is expected to be launched in February next year. The smartphone family is yet to be confirmed by the South Korean smartphone maker, even though leaks have been in abundance. The Galaxy S23 series is said to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chips and now a latest earnings call from Qualcomm seemingly confirms this rumour. Qualcomm's Chief Financial Officer highlighted that the chip supplier would benefit from the launch of a new Samsung smartphone in the second half of the March quarter. This is likely to tally with the rumoured release date of the Galaxy S23 series.

Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala, during Q4 earnings call, said that the company's revenue will benefit from Samsung's launch of the new phone in the second half of the March quarter of 2023. He confirmed that the chipmaker would have a "global share" in the Galaxy S23, up from about 75 percent on the S22 series. This suggests that a majority of Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones will be equipped with Qualcomm's next Snapdragon flagship and not Samsung's own Exynos SoCs.

Qualcomm provided Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models in select markets. In some regions, the Galaxy S22 series pack Exynos 2200 under the hood.

Samsung and Qualcomm signed a multi-year agreement in July this year to equip Snapdragon chipsets for future premium Samsung Galaxy products globally. The agreement includes PCs, tablets, extended reality and more. The extension encompasses 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies and devices and will also include future 6G standards and products.

The anticipated Galaxy S23 series is likely to come with upgrades over this year's Galaxy S22 lineup. Recent Geekbench listings allegedly confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy 23+ and Galaxy 23 Ultra models.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications, Qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BTC Holds Ground Close to $21,000, ETH and Solana, Most Altcoins See Losses
Featured video of the day
Best DSLR Cameras for Content Creators
Advertisement

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets Globally, Suggests Qualcomm
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News