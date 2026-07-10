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Government Removes Import Duty on Some Electronics, Smartphone Parts

The exemption on import duties covers wireless charging parts, displays and lithium-ion cells, and it is valid until March 2029.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 July 2026 11:01 IST
Government Removes Import Duty on Some Electronics, Smartphone Parts

Photo Credit: Reuters

India aims to expand electronics manufacturing to $500 billion by fiscal year 2030

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Highlights
  • The government has scrapped duties on some phone parts
  • The exemption will be valid until March 31, 2029
  • The government aims to expand manufacturing to $500 billion by FY 2030
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The government has scrapped import duties on some parts used to make mobile phones and other electronic devices, removing the current 7.5% and 5% levies, in a move that could help companies like Apple and Xiaomi.

Here are more details:

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  • Items include key parts for producing wireless charging modules for mobile phones, displays for medical devices and automobiles, and lithium-ion cells.
  • The exemption will be valid until March 31, 2029.
  • "This should boost cost competitiveness, domestic value addition and localisation of high-value smartphone and electronics manufacturing," said Manoj Mishra, a partner at business consultancy Grant Thornton Bharat.
  • Exemption for lithium-ion cell manufacturing may spur investment in domestic battery production for electronics and electric mobility, Mishra said.
  • India aims to expand electronics manufacturing to $500 billion by fiscal year 2030.
  • Smartphone production in India rose 28-fold over the last decade to 5.45 trillion rupees ($57 billion) in 2024/25.

© Thomson Reuters 2026

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