Government Removes Import Duty on Some Electronics, Smartphone Parts

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Apple's iPhone Ultra Tipped to Feature Near Crease-Free Foldable Display Using Novel Hinge Technology10 July 2026
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iPhone 18 Pro Max Component Cost Could Jump Nearly $300 Over iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report10 July 2026
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Apple’s Foldable iPhone on Track to Ship By September, Handset Currently in Mass Production: Report9 July 2026
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Global PC Shipments Fell 4.9 Percent in Q2 2026 Amid RAM Shortage, Apple Gains Ground: Report9 July 2026
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Apple Reportedly Testing DRAM Chips From Blacklisted Chinese Supplier Ahead of iPhone 18 Launch9 July 2026