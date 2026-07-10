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Apple's iPhone Ultra Tipped to Feature Near Crease-Free Foldable Display Using Novel Hinge Technology

Reports suggest that the iPhone Ultra could be priced over $2,000 in the US, making it Apple's most expensive iPhone to date.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2026 13:52 IST
Apple's iPhone Ultra Tipped to Feature Near Crease-Free Foldable Display Using Novel Hinge Technology

The tipster compared the purported foldable's crease to the Find N6

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Highlights
  • Apple is said to be testing liquid metal hinges for the iPhone Ultra
  • The purported foldable could rival the flat display of the Oppo Find N6
  • Reports suggest a price point exceeding $2,000
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Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The purported handset, dubbed iPhone Ultra, has surfaced in yet another leak ahead of its anticipated debut. A tipster claims it could feature one of the flattest foldable displays in the industry, with a crease that is barely visible. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be evaluating two different manufacturing approaches to achieve this.

iPhone Ultra Could Feature a 'Liquid Metal' Hinge

According to tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the iPhone Ultra could offer a foldable display that is nearly as flat as the Oppo Find N6. The tipster further claimed that it could feature one of the least noticeable creases seen on a foldable smartphone.

VoltIphone Ultra Discussion
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For this, Apple is said to be currently evaluating two different technologies.

The first reportedly involves using a liquid metal hinge. Since it is an amorphous metal alloy, it could have higher elasticity while maintaining scratch resistance and durability. The second approach could rely on an advanced 3D-printed hinge structure.

While the tipster did not elaborate on how Apple intends to implement the technology, previous reports have suggested that 3D-printed metal components could reduce the number of moving parts on the iPhone Ultra, while improving structural rigidity and lowering overall weight.

The tipster's claims corroborate previous leaks, which claimed that Apple was focusing on eliminating the display crease, which tends to be one of the main challenges on foldable smartphones. There was also chatter about Apple leaning towards opting for a liquid metal hinge since the first-generation foldable iPhone is expected to ship in relatively limited quantities.

Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech had said that the hinge of the iPhone Ultra could be 'over-engineered' and thin, offering a seamless and crease-less inner display. In the folded form, the iPhone Ultra is said to measure just 4.5mm thick, which indicates that it will be thinner than the iPhone Air's 5.6mm thickness.

While Apple has yet to officially confirm any details, reports suggest that the iPhone Ultra could be priced over $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,88,000) in the US, making it Apple's most expensive iPhone to date.

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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, iPhone Ultra Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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