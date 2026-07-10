Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The purported handset, dubbed iPhone Ultra, has surfaced in yet another leak ahead of its anticipated debut. A tipster claims it could feature one of the flattest foldable displays in the industry, with a crease that is barely visible. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be evaluating two different manufacturing approaches to achieve this.

iPhone Ultra Could Feature a 'Liquid Metal' Hinge

According to tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the iPhone Ultra could offer a foldable display that is nearly as flat as the Oppo Find N6. The tipster further claimed that it could feature one of the least noticeable creases seen on a foldable smartphone.

For this, Apple is said to be currently evaluating two different technologies.

The first reportedly involves using a liquid metal hinge. Since it is an amorphous metal alloy, it could have higher elasticity while maintaining scratch resistance and durability. The second approach could rely on an advanced 3D-printed hinge structure.

While the tipster did not elaborate on how Apple intends to implement the technology, previous reports have suggested that 3D-printed metal components could reduce the number of moving parts on the iPhone Ultra, while improving structural rigidity and lowering overall weight.

The tipster's claims corroborate previous leaks, which claimed that Apple was focusing on eliminating the display crease, which tends to be one of the main challenges on foldable smartphones. There was also chatter about Apple leaning towards opting for a liquid metal hinge since the first-generation foldable iPhone is expected to ship in relatively limited quantities.

Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech had said that the hinge of the iPhone Ultra could be 'over-engineered' and thin, offering a seamless and crease-less inner display. In the folded form, the iPhone Ultra is said to measure just 4.5mm thick, which indicates that it will be thinner than the iPhone Air's 5.6mm thickness.

While Apple has yet to officially confirm any details, reports suggest that the iPhone Ultra could be priced over $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,88,000) in the US, making it Apple's most expensive iPhone to date.