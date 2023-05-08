Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Google Pixel Tablet Specifications, Price and Design Leak Via Amazon Japan Listing Ahead of Google I/O 2023: Details

Google Pixel Tablet Specifications, Price and Design Leak Via Amazon Japan Listing Ahead of Google I/O 2023: Details

Google Pixel Tablet was originally previewed by the company at I/O 2022.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2023 14:12 IST
Google Pixel Tablet Specifications, Price and Design Leak Via Amazon Japan Listing Ahead of Google I/O 2023: Details

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Tablet will reportedly launch in two colour options

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Tablet is expected to launch on May 10
  • The Android tablet is tipped to feature a Tensor G2 SoC
  • It will sport a 10.95-inch LCD with 500 nits of brightness

Google Pixel Tablet specifications have leaked online in detail, ahead of the device's expected debut at Google I/O 2023. The Pixel Tablet was previewed alongside the Pixel 7 series at last year's I/O event. After nearly a year of its teaser, Google is tipped to launch the new Pixel Tablet in the US and some other markets, and the device could be unveiled at its annual developer conference on Wednesday. The company is set to host Google I/O 2023, on May 10, where it has confirmed that it will launch the Pixel 7a smartphone. At the event, we can expect the company to announce the key specifications, features and availability details of the Pixel Tablet. However, it looks like a retailer was in a hurry to reveal the Pixel Tablet's specifications before the official launch event.

Spotted first by Reddit user @betterpasta, the Amazon Japan listing reveals several images of the Pixel Tablet and its alleged price. The Pixel Tablet was briefly listed with a price of JPY 79,800 (roughly Rs 48,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. It also confirmed that the Google Pixel Tablet will be available in Hazel and Porcelain colour options.

WinFuture leaked some more details about the Pixel Tablet before the Amazon Japan listing was taken down. The Google Pixel Tablet will sport a 10.95-inch LCD with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness.

The listing revealed that the tablet will have a Tensor G2 SoC under the hood, which also powers the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (Review). The device is said to be available in 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM as standard.

The front and rear cameras will feature an 8-megapixel sensor. The Pixel tablet will also feature quad speakers, support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and ultra-wideband. It will have a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and pogo pins on the back to connect to a dock.

The Pixel tablet will also pack a 27WHr battery, which will claim to offer up to 12 hours of battery life, as per the listing on Amazon Japan.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel Tablet, Google Pixel Tablet specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Realme 11 Pro+ Surfaces on BIS Website as Company Confirms Battery Specifications Ahead of Launch: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel Tablet Specifications, Price and Design Leak Via Amazon Japan Listing Ahead of Google I/O 2023: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Specifications and Variants Leak Ahead of Summer Launch
  2. Google Pixel 7a Teased via Flipkart; Launch Date Confirmed: All Details
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smartphones on Last Day of Sale
  4. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked: See Details
  5. Here's How Much the Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro Might Cost in Europe
  6. iQoo Neo 8 Series, iQoo Pad Launch Date Leaked: Details Here
  7. Realme 11 Pro+ Reportedly Appears on BIS Site, Could Arrive in India
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Offers on Smartwatches, Other Gadgets
  9. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Tablet Specifications, Price and Design Leak Via Amazon Japan Listing Ahead of Google I/O 2023: Details
  2. Stranger Things Season 5 Production Halted Due to Hollywood Writers’ Strike
  3. Realme 11 Pro+ Surfaces on BIS Website as Company Confirms Battery Specifications Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Battle Stars Multiplayer Shooter Introduces Local Characters and Maps on iOS, Android
  5. Google Pixel 7a Image Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Reveal; Will Launch on May 11
  6. Hollywood Strike Intensifies Due to Claim That AI Could Do Writers' Jobs
  7. iQoo Neo 8 Series Tipped to Launch on May 23; iQoo Pad Design, Specifications Leaked
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Specifications, Variants and Artist Render Surface in Massive Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro Price in Europe Leaked Ahead of May 9 Launch: Check Details
  10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Zooms to $282.1 Million Opening at Global Box Office
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.