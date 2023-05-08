Google Pixel Tablet specifications have leaked online in detail, ahead of the device's expected debut at Google I/O 2023. The Pixel Tablet was previewed alongside the Pixel 7 series at last year's I/O event. After nearly a year of its teaser, Google is tipped to launch the new Pixel Tablet in the US and some other markets, and the device could be unveiled at its annual developer conference on Wednesday. The company is set to host Google I/O 2023, on May 10, where it has confirmed that it will launch the Pixel 7a smartphone. At the event, we can expect the company to announce the key specifications, features and availability details of the Pixel Tablet. However, it looks like a retailer was in a hurry to reveal the Pixel Tablet's specifications before the official launch event.

Spotted first by Reddit user @betterpasta, the Amazon Japan listing reveals several images of the Pixel Tablet and its alleged price. The Pixel Tablet was briefly listed with a price of JPY 79,800 (roughly Rs 48,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. It also confirmed that the Google Pixel Tablet will be available in Hazel and Porcelain colour options.

WinFuture leaked some more details about the Pixel Tablet before the Amazon Japan listing was taken down. The Google Pixel Tablet will sport a 10.95-inch LCD with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness.

The listing revealed that the tablet will have a Tensor G2 SoC under the hood, which also powers the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (Review). The device is said to be available in 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM as standard.

The front and rear cameras will feature an 8-megapixel sensor. The Pixel tablet will also feature quad speakers, support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and ultra-wideband. It will have a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and pogo pins on the back to connect to a dock.

The Pixel tablet will also pack a 27WHr battery, which will claim to offer up to 12 hours of battery life, as per the listing on Amazon Japan.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.