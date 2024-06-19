Technology News
  Google Pixel Tablet Gains Circle to Search Access via Action Key on Android 15 Beta 3: Report

Pixel Tablet users will reportedly be able to activate the Circle to Search feature when using the transient-style taskbar on Android 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2024 14:29 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google is reported to be developing the ability to invoke Circle to Search when using split-screen mode

Highlights
  • Pixel Tablet users can reportedly access Circle to Search with action key
  • The feature is reported in the Android 15 Beta 3 update
  • Google is said to be developing Circle to Search for split-screen mode
Android 15 will reportedly make it easier for users to access Google's Circle to Search feature on devices with larger screens, such as tablets. The visual lookup feature debuted in January exclusively with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series but was later rolled out to more Android devices. The latest Android 15 Beta 3 that was rolled out on Tuesday makes it much easier to access Circle to Search via the Action Key on the Google Pixel Tablet.

Pixel Tablet gets a new Circle to Search shortcut on Android 15

According to an Android Authority report, the latest Android 15 Beta 3 update brings action key support for Circle to Search on the Google Pixel Tablet. Users can choose between two different taskbar styles: transient and persistent, the latter of which enables access to Circle to Search.

At present, users can invoke the Circle to Search option by tapping and holding the navigation pane. Following the Android 15 Beta 3 update, a new pop-up window reportedly shows up when you swipe up on the persistent-style taskbar. A notification appears, stating, “Touch and hold the action key to search what's on your screen.”

circle to search Action Key Support for Circle-to-Search

Action Key support for Circle to Search
Photo Credit: Mishaal Rahman/Android Authority

Alternatively, the report suggests that Google's Circle to Search feature can be activated when using the transient-style taskbar too.

In addition to this feature, Google is also reported to be developing the ability to invoke Circle to Search when using split-screen mode. This feature is said to be spotted in the Pixel Launcher beta app following the Android 15 update.

Circle to Search New Features

Google's AI-powered visual lookup feature is reported to get several new features, such as reading content out loud, hinting at potential text-to-speech capabilities. This feature was discovered during an APK teardown of the Google beta app v15.20.36.29.

Two other features — Listen and Select All — may also be adopted from Google Lens and introduced in Circle to Search, the report suggests. On Lens, ‘Listen' reads a highlighted text out loud, whereas the ‘Select All' option highlights the text visible in the image or the camera viewfinder.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google Pixel Tablet, Google, Android 15
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Crypto Price India: Bitcoin Climbs to $65,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Log Small but Notable Profits

