Realme 11 Pro+ is confirmed to launch on May 10 in China alongside vanilla Realme 11 and Realme 11 Pro. The company has already been teasing the design and key specifications of the upcoming phone. Now, the phone has also been spotted on the BIS certification website hinting at an imminent launch in India. Additionally, the smartphone's battery and charging capacity has also been revealed by the company. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ is now listed on the BIS certification website with the model number RMX3741. This suggests the phone could be launched in India after certification is granted. The phone was previously spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website with the same model number. The NBTC listing suggests that the phone could support GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR cellular connectivity options.

Meanwhile, Realme itself has revealed the phone's battery and charging capacity via an official Weibo post. The Realme 11 Pro+ will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery along with support for 100W SuperVOOC wired charging. The handset will weigh 183g, according to the teaser poster.

The company has been teasing the design and key specifications of the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ ahead of its launch in China. Earlier, the smartphone was confirmed to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. The official poster released by the company also revealed that the Realme 11 Pro+ "chin" or the lower bezel, will measure 2.33mm.

A live image of the phone was previously leaked on Twitter. The image showcases the rear panel of the smartphone with a sleek lychee-textured leather back design. It is seen with a circular, black camera module housing three camera units and an LED flash. The camera module is placed in the centre at the top of the smartphone's back panel.

