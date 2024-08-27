Google's Android 15 update rollout timeline has reportedly been confirmed by the company. A publication has spotted details of the release window for the upcoming major Android operating system update that is expected to arrive in the coming months and eligible Pixel phones are likely to be the first to receive the update. The confirmation of the timeline was reportedly announced via the release notes for the Android 14 beta exit update. Google is yet to reveal the specific date when Android 15 will be rolled out to the public.

Android Authority spotted the release notes for the Android Beta Exit update, which is sent to those devices that have opted out of the Android 15 beta programme and do not wish to receive any further testing builds. The description also asks users who are waiting for the Android 15 update to "ignore" the OTA "till Android 15 is available in October.”

The exit update is designed to allow Android 15 beta testers to downgrade to the previous version, but results in the device being wiped. The release notes also offer users another option — waiting for the stable Android 15 release and updating to that version.

Users who do not wish to wipe their smartphone can choose to wait until October, as per the release notes, when the stable version of Android 15 will be released. Google is yet to announce the exact date when Android 15 will be released.

The release notes essentially confirm Google's release timeline for the Android 15 update. This would also mean that Pixel devices are expected to get the update first in October, followed by smartphones from other brands.

With Pixel devices set to receive the Android 15 update before any other smartphone brand, it is expected to be rolled out to the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

Android 15 is expected to arrive with several upgrades and new features including improved Passkey support, Private Space, Adaptive Timeout on Pixel phones, and more.