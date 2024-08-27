Technology News
English Edition

Android 15 Update Release Timeline Confirmed via Google's Android 14 Downgrade OTA Update

Android 15 is expected to roll out to Pixel smartphones before arriving on devices from other manufacturers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 August 2024 15:27 IST
Android 15 Update Release Timeline Confirmed via Google's Android 14 Downgrade OTA Update

Photo Credit: Android

The precise rollout date for Android 15 is currently unknown

Highlights
  • Android 15 is expected to first be available for Pixel devices
  • Google Pixel 6 and newer models will get the Android 15 update
  • The fourth Android 15 beta was rolled out by Google in July
Advertisement

Google's Android 15 update rollout timeline has reportedly been confirmed by the company. A publication has spotted details of the release window for the upcoming major Android operating system update that is expected to arrive in the coming months and eligible Pixel phones are likely to be the first to receive the update. The confirmation of the timeline was reportedly announced via the release notes for the Android 14 beta exit update. Google is yet to reveal the specific date when Android 15 will be rolled out to the public.

Android 15 Update Rollout Timeline Revealed

Android Authority spotted the release notes for the Android Beta Exit update, which is sent to those devices that have opted out of the Android 15 beta programme and do not wish to receive any further testing builds. The description also asks users who are waiting for the Android 15 update to "ignore" the OTA "till Android 15 is available in October.”

The exit update is designed to allow Android 15 beta testers to downgrade to the previous version, but results in the device being wiped. The release notes also offer users another option — waiting for the stable Android 15 release and updating to that version.

Users who do not wish to wipe their smartphone can choose to wait until October, as per the release notes, when the stable version of Android 15 will be released. Google is yet to announce the exact date when Android 15 will be released.

The release notes essentially confirm Google's release timeline for the Android 15 update. This would also mean that Pixel devices are expected to get the update first in October, followed by smartphones from other brands.

With Pixel devices set to receive the Android 15 update before any other smartphone brand, it is expected to be rolled out to the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

Android 15 is expected to arrive with several upgrades and new features including improved Passkey support, Private Space, Adaptive Timeout on Pixel phones, and more.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Whirlpool 410 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator (PRO 425 ELT 3S)

Whirlpool 410 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator (PRO 425 ELT 3S)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 410 L
Compressor Type Reciprocatory Compressor
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 15, Android, Google, Pixel, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Tablet
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Valve Finally Announces Deadlock, Confirms Game Is in 'Early Development'
Redmi Watch 5 Active With 2-Inch LCD Screen, 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Android 15 Update Release Timeline Confirmed via Google's Android 14 Downgrade OTA Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. YouTube Premium Just Got More Expensive in India: Check New Prices
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  4. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
  5. Vivo T3 Pro 5G First Impressions
  6. Redmi Watch 5 Active With 2-Inch LCD Screen Launched in India: See Price
  7. Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched
  8. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Confirmed via Google's Android 14 Downgrade OTA Update
  2. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV, 4K Displays Launched in India in Three Sizes
  3. Redmi Watch 5 Active With 2-Inch LCD Screen, 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Superconductors at Room-Temperature Possible If Electron Pairing Can Be Decoded, Claims Study
  5. Honor Magic V3 Foldable’s Google Cloud AI-Based Features Teased Ahead of Global Launch
  6. SpaceX Polaris Crewed Mission Delayed After Leak in Ground Equipment
  7. Telegram-Linked Toncoin Token Sheds $2.7 Billion After CEO Pavel Durov Detained
  8. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped; Could Run on Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  9. Human Settlement Evidence From 55,000 Years Ago Discovered Near West Papua, Claims Study
  10. Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus System Prompts Released by Anthropic
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »