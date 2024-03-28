Google's Circle to Search was introduced in January this year with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. This was packed alongside a few other AI-backed features like Live Translate and Note Assist. However, later that month, with the January Pixel feature drop, the tech giant brought the feature to the Pixel 8 models. Earlier in March, the company also extended this feature to the Pixel 7 lineup. Now, Google has announced that more Android handsets will have access to the Circle to Search tool.

The Mountain View-based search giant has confirmed that the feature is "currently rolling out to more Android devices". The rollout will begin this week and it will be available on the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. It will also be available on the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

As of today, Google's Circle to Search feature is already available in several flagship handsets including Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google also mentioned in the post that the Circle to Search feature can help users shop for specific styles or items without much hassle. It can also assist users during their travels to foreign places, especially ones with a different language than their native ones, by instantly translating anything that is on their screen. All users need to do is long-press the home button or navigation bar and tap the translate option.

The Circle to Search feature allows users to search anything, instantly, without switching apps with a few gestures. Users can circle, scribble, highlight or tap anything on their screen, like images, part of an image or text, and opt for the search option. It not only gives information quicker but with Generative AI support, it is meant to aid in more complex research.

