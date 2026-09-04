Lenovo launched the Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 and Yoga Tab Gen 2 tablets at IFA 2026. Both models run Android 17 out of the box and are promised to get seven OS upgrades. The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the Yoga Tab Gen 2 features a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. Both models feature 4K resolution panels with up to 144Hz refresh rates and 1,100-nit peak brightness.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2, Lenovo Yoga Tab Gen Price

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 starts at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 93,000), while the Lenovo Yoga Tab Gen 2 starts at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 71,000). Both models are confirmed to be available later this month.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 is confirmed to be available in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB configurations. It is offered in Cosmic Blue. The Lenovo Yoga Tab Gen 2 is launched in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It comes in Cosmic Blue Seashell colours.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 runs Android 17 and has a 13-inch 4K (3,840x2,560 pixels) display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display supports refresh rates of 144Hz, 120Hz, 90Hz, 60Hz and 30Hz. It is rated for up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness and has a pixel density of 355 ppi. It also supports Dolby Vision.

A Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2. It carries up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded further via a microSD card up to 2TB.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 has a dual camera setup on the front, comprising an 8-megapixel sensor and a 0.3-megapixel VGA sensor. On the rear, it has a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Connectivity options available in the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a three-point pogo pin connector. It has a six-speaker system with SLS Harman Kardon branding and two microphones.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 carries a 12,700mAh battery and supports 68W charging. It measures 291.78 x 200.3 x 8.27 mm in thickness and weighs around 605 grams. It can be paired with Lenovo's one-step clamshell magnetic keyboard.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Gen 2 Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Gen 2 also runs on Android 17 and has an 11.1-inch 4K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports Dolby Vision and is also touted to offer up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness. It has a pixel density of 415ppi.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Gen 2 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Storage can be expanded using a microSD card of up to 2TB.

For optics, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Gen 2 features an 8-megapixel fixed-focus front camera and a 0.3-megapixel VGA fixed-focus sensor. It has a 13-megapixel autofocus rear camera.

Connectivity options and sensors are similar to those of the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2. It has four SLS speakers and two microphones. It houses a 11,000mAh battery and supports 68W charging. It measures 250.60 x 172.98 x 8.56 mm and weighs 480 grams. It supports a detachable 2-in-1 keyboard.

Both Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 and Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 support the Tab Pen Pro 2, which offers Squeeze to Select and Click to Draw features. Lenovo Qira support is also included. Both tablets are confirmed to get seven OS upgrades through Android 24 and up to seven years of security updates through 2033.