Belkin has introduced a new range of accessories for portable charging, item tracking and smartphone use at IFA 2026. The portfolio includes two UltraCharge Smart Display Power Banks, four SureFind trackers, a Compact Magnetic Ring Stand and new colour options for the BoostCharge Compact USB-C Charger 30W. The new products will be showcased at IFA 2026 in Berlin, with most of the range set to go on sale from September. The remaining products will arrive in October and November.

Belkin UltraCharge Power Banks, SureFind Trackers and New Chargers: Price, Availability

The UltraCharge 11K is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,700), GBP 49.99 (roughly Rs. 6,400) and EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 6,600), while the UltraCharge 22K costs $99.99 (roughly Rs. 9,400), GBP 89.99 (roughly Rs. 11,500) and EUR 99.99 (roughly Rs. 11,000). Both power banks will be available from September 2026 through Belkin's website, Amazon and select retailers worldwide.

The SureFind Spot starts at $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,400), GBP 19.99 (roughly Rs. 2,600) and EUR 19.99 (roughly Rs. 2,200), and the SureFind Card starts at $26.99 (roughly Rs. 2,500), GBP 29.99 (roughly Rs. 3,800) and EUR 29.99 (roughly Rs. 3,300). Both will go on sale from September 2026 through Belkin's website, Amazon and select retailers worldwide.

Meanwhile, the SureFind Loop Cable Tag costs $24.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400) and will launch in September through the same channels in the AMER (North, Central, and South America), ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) and ApeA (Asia Pacific, Europe and America) regions. The BoostCharge Compact USB-C Charger 30W will also arrive in September, priced at $26.99 (roughly Rs. 2,500), GBP 27.99 (roughly Rs. 3,600) and EUR 29.99 (roughly Rs. 3,300).

The SureFind Wallet Stand is priced at $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,800) and will be available from October 2026 through Belkin's website, Amazon and select retailers in the AMER and ApeA regions. The Compact Magnetic Ring Stand will follow in November at $24.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400), GBP 19.99 (roughly Rs. 2,600) and EUR 24.99 (roughly Rs. 2,800), with availability through Belkin's website, Amazon and select retailers worldwide.

Belkin UltraCharge Smart Display Power Banks Features, Specifications

The UltraCharge range includes the 11,000mAh UltraCharge 11K and 22,000mAh UltraCharge 22K. Both have a 70cm retractable USB-C cable, an integrated loop cord and a digital display showing battery percentage, charging wattage, power direction and temperature control status. They use cylindrical lithium-ion cells and meet TSA carry-on requirements.

The UltraCharge 11K supports up to 60W charging through its integrated cable and has a 60W USB-C port and an 18W USB-A port. Belkin says it can charge an iPhone 17 from 0 to 50 percent in 24 minutes based on internal testing.

The UltraCharge 22K supports up to 120W combined output and up to 65W through its integrated cable.

Belkin SureFind Collection Features, Specifications

The SureFind collection includes four trackers: the SureFind Spot, SureFind Card, SureFind Loop Cable Tag and SureFind Wallet Stand. All four support Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub.

The SureFind Spot is designed for keys, backpacks, luggage and other belongings, while the SureFind Card fits into wallets and passport holders. The latter has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The SureFind Loop Cable Tag combines tracking with a USB-C to USB-C cable that also works as an attachment loop for luggage, backpacks and handbags. The SureFind Wallet Stand combines tracking, card storage and a built-in stand, along with RFID blocking to help protect payment cards from unauthorised scanning.

Belkin Compact Magnetic Ring Stand Features, Specifications

The Compact Magnetic Ring Stand features a foldable metal design with a magnetic attachment and a vacuum base for use on glass, mirrors, metal surfaces, and dashboards. It supports portrait and landscape orientations and allows users to adjust the viewing angle.

It is compatible with the iPhone 12 to iPhone 17 series, Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series, and Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 series when used with a magnetic-compatible case. It will be available in Black and White.

Belkin BoostCharge Compact USB-C Wall Charger Features, Specifications

Belkin's BoostCharge Compact USB-C Charger 30W is now available in four new colours, Citrus, Blush, Indigo and Silver, designed to match the latest MacBook Neo colourways. It has a single USB-C port with up to 30W output and supports USB-C PD 3.1, PD and PPS charging. The charger comes with a 2-metre braided USB-C to USB-C cable.