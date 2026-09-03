Canva has launched multiple new features across its Visual Suite tools, including Docs, Sheets, Whiteboards, Websites, and Presentations. The company says that with the latest launch, it has rolled out more than 100 features for its Visual Suite in 2026. Further, the platform announced that India has the highest number of Canva Visual Suite users in South Asia, with a majority of them creating designs using the Canva mobile app. Among the new features, Canva is adding new visual layouts and formatting controls to Canva Docs. Moreover, Canva Sheets is being upgraded with new AI capabilities, while Whiteboards is getting the Follow Collaborators feature.

Canva Visual Suite Gets New Features

On Thursday, the visual communication platform announced that it is upgrading the Canva Docs tool in its Visual Suite with “richer” visual layouts and new formatting controls. Moreover, the company is adding new full-page designs that are said to let users move past text layouts within Docs. Additionally, the tool is being upgraded with the Automatic Page Breaks feature and new styles.

Apart from this, Canva Sheets in its Visual Suite is getting new ways to format and customise sheets. Along with this, the company is adding new “AI capabilities” that will help users analyse the data and transform it into charts and tables. The new features, like hiding columns, public filters, and grouping rows, are said to offer users greater control. Moreover, Canva Whiteboards are being upgraded with “streamlined panning” and mobile pasting to make navigation within Infinite Canvas easier. Along with this, Whiteboards are getting the Follow Collaborators feature, which will let users jump to where another collaborator is currently working.

Canva is also adding one-click reactions in Whiteboards, along with the ability to transform Whiteboards into a Presentation or Doc with a single click. Similarly, Canva is adding one-click presenting to Presentation, apart from the new estimated presenting timer, allowing users to plan the pacing of their presentation. Lastly, Canva Websites is getting more SEO and Domain controls. The company is also adding expanded buttons to offer more control.

The new features are being rolled out to all users globally. With today's launch, Canva claims that it has launched more than 100 upgrades for its Visual Suite. The company also announced that more than a billion designs are now created using Canva each month, including 1,000 Docs, 3,000 Presentations, and 5,000 social media posts being created every minute. Moreover, it has the largest Visual Suite user base in India across South Asia, with more than 70 percent of users creating designs using the Canva mobile app.