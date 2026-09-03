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Vivo X500 Camera Details Officially Revealed; Teased to Feature Sony LYTIA-828 Main Sensor

Vivo X500 is confirmed to offer advanced imaging features previously reserved for Vivo's higher-end imaging models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 14:53 IST
Vivo X500 Camera Details Officially Revealed; Teased to Feature Sony LYTIA-828 Main Sensor

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Pro has a triple rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 is confirmed to land soon in China
  • It is confirmed to offer significant camera upgrades over its predecessor
  • Vivo X500 is confirmed to come with a "Pro-grade telephoto" camera
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Vivo X500 series is confirmed to launch in China soon. The exact launch date has yet to be disclosed, but ahead of it, Vivo's Product Manager disclosed the camera details of the standard Vivo X500. The upcoming handset is confirmed to offer a significant camera upgrade over its predecessor. It will feature a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The Vivo X500 is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500-series chipset and a 7,500mAh battery.

Vivo X500 Camera Details Teased

In a recent Weibo post, Vivo's Product Manager Han Boxiao confirmed that the Vivo X500 will feature the same main camera sensor used on last year's Vivo X300 Pro. The Vivo X500 will boast a Sony LYTIA-828 main camera sensor with a 1/1.28-inch size. The executive states that this update would make it the largest main camera sensor ever used on a standard X-series model.

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vivo x500 weibo camera Vivo X500
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The main rear camera sensor of the Vivo X500 will be paired with Zeiss gimbal-level optical image stabilisation and CIPA 5.5-rated stabilisation. The executive claims the combination of the larger sensor and enhanced stabilisation will offer ample light intake and video stability.

The Vivo executive states that the Vivo X500 offers advanced features previously reserved for Vivo's higher-end imaging models. For comparison, the Vivo X300 featured a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HPB sensor.

Further, the Vivo X500 is confirmed to come with a "Pro-grade telephoto" camera. It will use the same Sony LYTIA-610 sensor as the Vivo X500 Pro's APO telephoto camera. The sensor will offer 64-megapixel resolution and CIPA 5.5-rated stabilisation. It is teased to support 4K video recording at 120fps for slow-motion footage.

The Vivo X500 is claimed to be the only smartphone in the industry to support its lightweight "Lipstick 200" teleconverter (translated from Chinese). For reference, the Vivo X300 has a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The Vivo X500 is confirmed to land soon in China alongside the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro. It is rumoured to come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500-series chipset. It is tipped to feature a 7,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It is likely to run OriginOS 7 based on Android 17.

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Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X500

upcoming
Vivo X500

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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