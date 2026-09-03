Vivo X500 series is confirmed to launch in China soon. The exact launch date has yet to be disclosed, but ahead of it, Vivo's Product Manager disclosed the camera details of the standard Vivo X500. The upcoming handset is confirmed to offer a significant camera upgrade over its predecessor. It will feature a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The Vivo X500 is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500-series chipset and a 7,500mAh battery.

Vivo X500 Camera Details Teased

In a recent Weibo post, Vivo's Product Manager Han Boxiao confirmed that the Vivo X500 will feature the same main camera sensor used on last year's Vivo X300 Pro. The Vivo X500 will boast a Sony LYTIA-828 main camera sensor with a 1/1.28-inch size. The executive states that this update would make it the largest main camera sensor ever used on a standard X-series model.



Photo Credit: Weibo

The main rear camera sensor of the Vivo X500 will be paired with Zeiss gimbal-level optical image stabilisation and CIPA 5.5-rated stabilisation. The executive claims the combination of the larger sensor and enhanced stabilisation will offer ample light intake and video stability.

The Vivo executive states that the Vivo X500 offers advanced features previously reserved for Vivo's higher-end imaging models. For comparison, the Vivo X300 featured a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HPB sensor.

Further, the Vivo X500 is confirmed to come with a "Pro-grade telephoto" camera. It will use the same Sony LYTIA-610 sensor as the Vivo X500 Pro's APO telephoto camera. The sensor will offer 64-megapixel resolution and CIPA 5.5-rated stabilisation. It is teased to support 4K video recording at 120fps for slow-motion footage.

The Vivo X500 is claimed to be the only smartphone in the industry to support its lightweight "Lipstick 200" teleconverter (translated from Chinese). For reference, the Vivo X300 has a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The Vivo X500 is confirmed to land soon in China alongside the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro. It is rumoured to come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500-series chipset. It is tipped to feature a 7,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It is likely to run OriginOS 7 based on Android 17.

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