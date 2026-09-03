Mivi is preparing to enter the smartphone market with the Mivi One, its first handset, and has now confirmed its India launch date. The smartphone will arrive later this month, expanding the Hyderabad-based company's portfolio beyond audio products. Mivi One will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile platform and will be manufactured in India. The company is also working with Qualcomm, Flipkart and Google on the device. The launch marks Mivi's move into smartphones after a decade of developing consumer technology for the Indian market.

In a press release, Mivi announced that the Mivi One 5G will launch in India on September 24. The handset will be manufactured in Hyderabad through Mivi's growing manufacturing ecosystem.

The rear camera island of the Mivi One 5G phone has two large circular camera rings arranged diagonally, with a small pill-shaped LED flash beside them.

The Mivi One 5G handset will be sold through Flipkart and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G platform. The company has not yet revealed the exact chipset. Online teasers have also shown the phone in a green colour with rounded corners.

Mivi has also named Google as a strategic partner for the Mivi One, although it has not disclosed the nature of the partnership. A teaser for the phone mentions a clean software experience, which could hint at Google's involvement. The company has not confirmed whether this means the Mivi One will run a near-stock version of Android or ship with fewer pre-installed apps.

The company has also not announced the phone's price or full specifications. Earlier leaks had placed the Mivi One 5G in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment.

Mivi is entering the smartphone market after a decade of building personal and home audio products, including earbuds, headphones, speakers, soundbars and home theatre systems. The company plans to expand its portfolio beyond audio, with smartphones forming part of its wider consumer technology business.

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