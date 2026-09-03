Technology News
English Edition

Mivi One 5G India Launch Date Announced, Camera Design Teased

Earlier leaks had placed the Mivi One 5G in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 19:40 IST
Mivi One 5G India Launch Date Announced, Camera Design Teased

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Mivi will manufacture the handset in Hyderabad

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mivi One 5G will be sold through Flipkart
  • The phone will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G platform
  • The exact Snapdragon chipset remains undisclosed
Advertisement

Mivi is preparing to enter the smartphone market with the Mivi One, its first handset, and has now confirmed its India launch date. The smartphone will arrive later this month, expanding the Hyderabad-based company's portfolio beyond audio products. Mivi One will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile platform and will be manufactured in India. The company is also working with Qualcomm, Flipkart and Google on the device. The launch marks Mivi's move into smartphones after a decade of developing consumer technology for the Indian market.

Mivi One 5G India Launch Set for September 24

In a press release, Mivi announced that the Mivi One 5G will launch in India on September 24. The handset will be manufactured in Hyderabad through Mivi's growing manufacturing ecosystem. mivi one 5g mivi inline mivi one 5g

The rear camera island of the Mivi One 5G phone has two large circular camera rings arranged diagonally, with a small pill-shaped LED flash beside them.  

The Mivi One 5G handset will be sold through Flipkart and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G platform. The company has not yet revealed the exact chipset. Online teasers have also shown the phone in a green colour with rounded corners.

Mivi has also named Google as a strategic partner for the Mivi One, although it has not disclosed the nature of the partnership. A teaser for the phone mentions a clean software experience, which could hint at Google's involvement. The company has not confirmed whether this means the Mivi One will run a near-stock version of Android or ship with fewer pre-installed apps.

The company has also not announced the phone's price or full specifications. Earlier leaks had placed the Mivi One 5G in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment.

Mivi is entering the smartphone market after a decade of building personal and home audio products, including earbuds, headphones, speakers, soundbars and home theatre systems. The company plans to expand its portfolio beyond audio, with smartphones forming part of its wider consumer technology business.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mivi One 5G, Mivi One, Mivi, Mivi One 5G India launch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Grok Bot Now Available on Android After Debuting on Linux, macOS and iOS
Mivi One 5G India Launch Date Announced, Camera Design Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 17 5G With a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Vivo X500 Confirmed to Feature Vivo X300 Pro's Main Camera Sensor
  3. *WhatsApp Bill Payments Feature Launched in India: What You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Canva Launches Multiple Visual Suite Features Across Docs, Sheets, Whiteboards, Websites and More
  2. Mivi One 5G India Launch Date Announced, Camera Design Teased
  3. Grok Bot Now Available on Android After Debuting on Linux, macOS and iOS
  4. Airtel Offers 1-Year Free Super Duolingo Subscription to Customers
  5. Xiaomi 18 Fold Showcased at IFA 2026, Previews More Than 380 Products
  6. Coldcard Hacker Converts Stolen Bitcoin to ETH Through THORChain
  7. Australia Sets September 30 Deadline for Crypto Firm Licensing
  8. Samsung Exynos 2700 Leak Reveals a Major CPU Redesign, Bigger GPU and LPDDR6 Support
  9. iQOO 16 Renders Leaked Again; Could Feature New Rear Camera Design
  10. Huawei Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro Announced at IFA 2026; Watch GT 7 and GT 7 Pro Tag Along
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »