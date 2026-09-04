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  • Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Launched in India With Active Matrix Cube, Dimensity 7100 5G Chipset: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Launched in India With Active Matrix Cube, Dimensity 7100 5G Chipset: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G's Active Matrix Cube (AMC) can display visual effects for incoming calls, messages, charging, and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 11:37 IST
Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Launched in India With Active Matrix Cube, Dimensity 7100 5G Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Thermo Orange (pictured) is one of the colourways of the Hot 70 Pro 5G

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Highlights
  • The handset features a new Active Matrix Cube on the rear panel
  • It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset
  • Pricing for the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 22,999
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Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G was launched in India on Friday as the latest addition to the company's Hot lineup. The handset introduces a new Active Matrix Cube element on the rear panel, which can display notifications while also supporting interactive features. It sports a 6.76-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G is the Dimensity 7100 5G chipset. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro Price in India, Availability

The price of the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, this is just the introductory pricing of the handset and is inclusive of bank offers. It will also be offered in an 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

The handset comes in four colour options — Silk Glow Purple, Dive Blue, Thermo Orange, and Mirage Green. The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart and retail stores across the country with up to nine-month no-cost EMI offers.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16. It is promised to receive three major OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.76-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 910 nits of HBM brightness. Infinix claims a screen-to-body ratio of up to 91.86 percent. The display also includes an eye-care feature and Motion Sickness Relief.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. Infinix claims support for gaming at up to 90fps in popular titles and an AnTuTu score exceeding 780,000. The handset comes with UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

On the optics front, the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera supports 2X lossless zoom, AI Live Photo, AI Eraser, AI Extender and a one-tap Vlog Mode. There is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The key feature of the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G is its Active Matrix Cube (AMC), located on the rear panel. It can display visual effects for incoming calls, messages, charging, low battery, camera, video, countdown and weather alerts, including when the phone is placed face down. The feature can also show ambient lighting effects during startup, music playback and gaming.

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W FastCharge and 10W reverse charging support. The company claims it can reach 50 percent charge in approximately 25 minutes and a full charge in around 63 minutes.

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Further reading: Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G, Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Price in India, Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Specifications, Infinix
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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