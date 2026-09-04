Xiaomi 18 Fold Price, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of September 7 Launch

Xiaomi showcased its new foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, at IFA 2026, held in Berlin. The company has also confirmed that it will be launching its latest foldable smartphone on September 7, 2026, in China. Now, just ahead of its official launch, a tipster has revealed key details of the upcoming foldable smartphone, including its pricing and other key specifications.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Colours, Price and Variants Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked details on Weibo about the price and memory variants of the Xiaomi 18 Fold. The tipster claims the foldable will officially launch at over CNY 10,000 (approximately Rs. 1,40,000 onwards), which is much higher than the Mix Fold 4, priced from CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1,26,000).

The tipster further points out that the Xiaomi 18 Fold might get special-edition colours, such as the special red colour showcased at IFA 2026.

Previous leaks about the Xring O3 processor also mentioned LPDDR6 RAM. It is also reported that the 16GB + 1TB memory variant might use the new LPDDR6 RAM. There is currently no clarity about how many memory variants the foldable will have.

What we do know about the Xiaomi 18 Fold is that it will ship with the new Xring O3 processor and not use Qualcomm silicon. The processor recently emerged on the Geekbench AI benchmarking website, with a quantised score of 634 points. The processor, which was revealed at a separate Xiaomi event in China, had an AnTuTu score of 52,28,014 points. The Xring O3 processor has a deca-core architecture, with a maximum clock speed of 4.35GHz on its C1-Premium core.

Previously leaked specifications include a 6.56-inch cover display and a 7.76-inch inner folding display. Both displays might feature LTPO technology with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The primary camera is said to pack a 200-megapixel sensor, along with two other telephoto cameras. A recent report also claimed that the foldable will have a 6,000mAh battery.