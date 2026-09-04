Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 18 Fold Price, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of September 7 Launch

Xiaomi's upcoming foldable may turn out to be its most expensive smartphone

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 11:35 IST
Xiaomi 18 Fold Price, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of September 7 Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 Fold was officially showcased at IFA 2026 in Berlin

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi has officially revealed the foldable’s design at IFA 2026
  • The foldable may be offered in a variant with LPDDR6 RAM
  • Xiaomi 18 Fold is also said to get special edition colours
Advertisement

Xiaomi showcased its new foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, at IFA 2026, held in Berlin. The company has also confirmed that it will be launching its latest foldable smartphone on September 7, 2026, in China. Now, just ahead of its official launch, a tipster has revealed key details of the upcoming foldable smartphone, including its pricing and other key specifications. 

Xiaomi 18 Fold Colours, Price and Variants Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked details on Weibo about the price and memory variants of the Xiaomi 18 Fold. The tipster claims the foldable will officially launch at over CNY 10,000 (approximately Rs. 1,40,000 onwards), which is much higher than the Mix Fold 4, priced from CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1,26,000).

The tipster further points out that the Xiaomi 18 Fold might get special-edition colours, such as the special red colour showcased at IFA 2026.

Previous leaks about the Xring O3 processor also mentioned LPDDR6 RAM. It is also reported that the 16GB + 1TB memory variant might use the new LPDDR6 RAM. There is currently no clarity about how many memory variants the foldable will have.

What we do know about the Xiaomi 18 Fold is that it will ship with the new Xring O3 processor and not use Qualcomm silicon. The processor recently emerged on the Geekbench AI benchmarking website, with a quantised score of 634 points. The processor, which was revealed at a separate Xiaomi event in China, had an AnTuTu score of 52,28,014 points. The Xring O3 processor has a deca-core architecture, with a maximum clock speed of 4.35GHz on its C1-Premium core.

Previously leaked specifications include a 6.56-inch cover display and a 7.76-inch inner folding display. Both displays might feature LTPO technology with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The primary camera is said to pack a 200-megapixel sensor, along with two other telephoto cameras. A recent report also claimed that the foldable will have a 6,000mAh battery.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Fold, Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Fold Variants, Xiaomi 18 Fold RAM
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
IFA 2026: Dyson Showcases New Range of Devices Including the Latest HushJet Series
IFA 2026: Belkin Introduces UltraCharge Power Banks, SureFind Trackers and Chargers

Related Stories

Xiaomi 18 Fold Price, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of September 7 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X8 Power, X8 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debut in India: See Prices
  2. Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Launched in India With These Features
  3. Xiaomi 18 Fold Price, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of September 7 Launch
  4. Vivo V80 Lite 5G With a 10,000mAh Battery Debuts Globally: See Specs
  5. Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Cost More Than $2,000, New Report Claims
  6. Motorola Unveils Edge 70 Plus and Swarovski Razr at IFA 2026
  7. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Leaked Images Reveal Two Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 16 to Launch Soon With a New Samsung Display, Similar Technology to Apple’s iPhone Ultra, Tipster Claims
  2. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Leaked Images Reveal Two Colourways and Redesigned Triple-Rear Camera
  3. Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Could Cost More Than $2,000, New Report Claims
  4. Bitcoin Climbs Above $80,500 as Fed Rate Hike Bets Ease
  5. Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ Event Could Bring New HomePod Models and Apple TV 4K
  6. MacBook Pro With OLED Panel Could Launch by End of 2026, Product Roadmap for Next Three Years Leaked
  7. Everything Announced at Sony's State of Play: Hunter's Moon, Crimson Desert Expansion, Maneater 2 and More
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Plus, Moto Watch Ultra and Razr Swarovski Edition Unveiled at IFA 2026
  9. Poco X8 Power, Poco X8 Launched in India With Up to 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
  10. BGMI Redeem Codes (September 2026): How to Get Ducky Fighter Set and Other Free Rewards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »