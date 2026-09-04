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  • IFA 2026: Dyson Showcases New Range of Devices Including the Latest HushJet Series

IFA 2026: Dyson Showcases New Range of Devices Including the Latest HushJet Series

Dyson recently showcased the Dyson CameraJet toothbrush ahead of IFA 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 11:26 IST
IFA 2026: Dyson Showcases New Range of Devices Including the Latest HushJet Series

Photo Credit: Dyson

Dyson Airsmooth is the company's new hot hair brush

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Highlights
  • Dyson W1 PencilWash gets a more absorbent roller
  • Dyson HushJet series will now ship with a new airflow technology
  • Dyson Corrale CoolShine was also showcased at IFA
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Dyson showcased a range of new devices ahead of IFA 2026. The annual trade show is scheduled to commence on Friday, bringing tech firms from across the world to Berlin and allowing them to unveil their latest products till IFA 2026's last day next week. Ahead of IFA 2026, Jake Dyson, the Chief Engineer at the tech firm, unveiled the company's new range of smart home and personal care products, including the latest HushJet air purifier series, successor to the PencilWash floor cleaner, new Corrale CoolShine hair straightener, and the Dyson Airsmooth, the firm's new hot air brush. The new W1 PencilWash floor cleaner will now ship with a new roller.

Dyson Unveils New Home and Personal Care Devices Ahead of IFA 2026

In a press release on Thursday, Dyson announced its new Dyson HushJet series air purifiers. The new range now includes Dyson HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ Ioniser and UV air purifier, HushJet Pure Cool+ Ioniser and UV air purifier, and HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air purifier. The HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ is the company's largest model in the series, which features air projection technology. It also offers long-range projection for enhanced room mixing, along with multi-room purification.

Meanwhile, the Dyson HushJet Pure Cool+ Ioniser and UV air purifier is the company's medium-format model, which is claimed to deliver up to 3x more powerful purification compared to its predecessors. Lastly, the Dyson HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air purifier is claimed to be the tech firm's most powerful 3-in-1 purifier, which is ideal for spaces where thermal comfort and air quality control need to work together.

Apart from this, the company showcased the Dyson W1 PencilWash floor cleaner, which succeeds the PencilWash model that was launched earlier this year. The new W1 PencilWash floor cleaner now features a more absorbent roller, a new waste system, and self-cleaning technology. The company also unveiled the new Dyson Corrale CoolShine hair straightener ahead of IFA 2026, with its “next-generation straightening technology”.

The latest Dyson Corrale CoolShine hair straightener is claimed to offer “precision heat control”, flexing plates, and active cooling. Further, the Corrale CoolShine cooling attachment is claimed to cause up to 29 percent less damage to the user's hair. On top of this, the company showcased the new Dyson Airsmooth hot-air hairbrush, which features the tech firm's patented dual-bristle technology.

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Further reading: Dyson HushJet Series, Dyson W1 PencilWash, Dysokn Corrale CoolShine, Dyson Airsmooth, Dyson, IFA 2026
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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IFA 2026: Dyson Showcases New Range of Devices Including the Latest HushJet Series
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