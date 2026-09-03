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Grok Bot Now Available on Android After Debuting on Linux, macOS and iOS

Grok Bot is available for users with SuperGrok and Cursor subscription plans.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 19:38 IST
Grok Bot Now Available on Android After Debuting on Linux, macOS and iOS

Photo Credit: Grok Bot

Grok Bot is jointly developed by SpaceXAI and Cursor

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Highlights
  • Grok Bot was initially available on Linux, macOS and iOS
  • Grok Bot is designed to work like a digital teammate
  • Grok Bot can handle tasks and finish them on behalf of users
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Grok Bot is now available on Android, the platform announced on Wednesday. These always-on agents with their own computer were released in beta by Elon Musk's SpaceX AI last month. The Grok Bot is designed to work inside tools and apps like a digital teammate with its own dedicated cloud computer. The Grok Bot can handle tasks and finish them on behalf of users. The feature is tied to Cursor and is available with eligible SuperGrok and Cursor subscription plans.

Grok Bot Launches on Android

SpaceXAI, in a video post on X, announced that Grok Bot is now available on Android. The latest development comes a few weeks after Grok Bot entered beta. It was initially available on Linux, macOS and iOS. Now, it is listed on the Google Play Store. 

SpaceXAI and Cursor jointly developed the Grok Bot. It was introduced as an always-on agent with their own computer, working inside tools and apps like humans. It works in parallel, even when the laptop is closed. Every Grok Bot shares one persistent cloud computer and files, browser, and logins. It uses the Cursor SSO, auth, and privacy mode.

Users can get started with the Grok Bot by messaging a Bot from phone or desktop, the way they would text someone on a team, and pick up the same thread later on either surface.

"You can also place Bots in a group chat where they can coordinate on their own. They pass work, assign ownership, and only pull you in for judgment calls," said SpaceXAI during the launch. It can take tasks without requiring users to guide it through every step.

The Grok Bot is available for users with SuperGrok and Cursor subscription plans. SuperGrok, SuperGrok Plus, SuperGrok Heavy, Cursor Pro, Cursor Pro+, Cursor Ultra, and Cursor Teams plans, including Standard and Premium tiers, can access the Grok Bot. The company is likely to bring Grok Bot to teams and enterprises in the coming weeks.

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Further reading: Grok Bot, SpaceXAI, Cursor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Grok Bot Now Available on Android After Debuting on Linux, macOS and iOS
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