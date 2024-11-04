Technology News
Worldwide Tablet Shipments Saw 20.4 Percent YoY Growth in Q3 2024: IDC

Samsung recorded 7.1 million shipments in Q3 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 16:01 IST
Worldwide Tablet Shipments Saw 20.4 Percent YoY Growth in Q3 2024: IDC

Apple shipped 12.6 million tablets in Q3 2024, growing 1.4 percent YoY

Highlights
  • Samsung recorded 7.1 million shipments in Q3 2024
  • Amazon marked 4.6 million tablet shipments in Q3 2024
  • AI innovations have led customers to be willing to pay premium prices
Tablet shipments worldwide grew by 20.4 percent year-over-year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, with shipments totalling 39.6 million units, according to a report by a market research firm. The report notes that the "dismal 2023 market" makes for an easy YoY comparison but the supply growth is nevertheless a good thing for the tablet market. According to the report, which is based on preliminary data, AI integrations in tablets contributed to the growing optimism in tablet shipments in Q3 2024.

Worldwide Tablet Shipments Grew in Q3 2024

According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, worldwide tablet shipments increased 20.4 percent to 39.6 million units in Q3 2024 from 32.9 million units in Q3 2023. The report is based on IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker's preliminary data and notes that in comparison to Q3 2023, the reason for tablet supply growth in Q3 2024 includes increasing AI integration in the devices. Apart from the Microsoft Surface Pro with CoPilot+, all other AI-integrated tablets are in their early days at best, the report noted. However, these new features are said to be "piquing consumer interest" and resulting in potentially higher average selling prices (ASPs). 

Apple shipped 12.6 million tablets in Q3 2024, growing 1.4 percent YoY, while Samsung recorded 7.1 million shipments in Q3 2024 with an 18.3 percent YoY growth, the report stated. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ were launched with AI features during the quarter but the Galaxy Tab A9 models drove sales in most regions. 

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was refreshed with generative AI features. Amazon saw 4.6 million tablet shipments in Q3 2024 with a 111.4 percent YoY growth. Most of their sales came from Prime Day deals thanks to big discounts. With 3.3 million and 3 million units shipped respectively, Huawei and Lenovo saw a YoY tablet shipment growth of 44.1 percent and 14.7 percent in Q3 2024.

Among different ways to increase their market presence, brands collaborated with educational institutions, announced entertainment and gaming partnerships, promoted cross-device connectivity, and more, the report noted. Including AI-backed features in tablets is said to have helped the companies to grow in these areas. AI innovations have also led customers to be willing to pay premium prices and prioritise devices with these features more over others, the report states.

Further reading: Worldwide Tablet Shipments, IDC, Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Huawei, Lenovo
Worldwide Tablet Shipments Saw 20.4 Percent YoY Growth in Q3 2024: IDC
