Technology News
English Edition

NASA Solves Black Hole Jet X-ray Mystery with IXPE’s Polarization Powers

NASA’s IXPE has identified Compton scattering as the mechanism behind X-ray emissions in blazar jets. \

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 May 2025 23:00 IST
NASA Solves Black Hole Jet X-ray Mystery with IXPE’s Polarization Powers

Photo Credit: NASA/Pablo Garcia

NASA’s IXPE found BL Lacertae’s X-rays are caused by magnetic fields

Highlights
  • IXPE saw record 47.5% optical polarization in blazar BL Lacertae in 2023
  • X-ray polarization stayed low, confirmed Compton scattering by electrons
  • Findings rule out proton models and deepen insight into black hole jets
Advertisement

The blazar BL Lacertae, a giant black hole with jets, facing the earth, have made scientists curious about how X-rays are generated in such extreme conditions for a while. NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer or IXPE now might have been able to solve the mystery. By a collaboration with radio and optical telescopes and using polarisation measurements of X-ray, IXPE's produced results indicates that the interaction between fast-moving electrons and photons might be the reason for X-ray emission in such conditions.

Evidence of Compton Scattering

According to the IXPE's findings, high optical to X-ray polarization ratio indicates that Compton scattering might be the mechanism of X-ray generation. There are two possible and competing explanations of X-ray emission in blazar jets. One saying if the X-rays in the black hole jets are highly polarised, then the X-rays are generated from interactions between photons while the other says a low polarisation indicates X-ray formation by electron-photon interaction.

Leveraging IXPE's unique X-ray polarisation measuring ability, scientists conducted a focused observation on BL Lac in November 2023. During this period, BL Lac's optical polarization peaked at 47.5%, the highest recorded for any blazar. Yet IXPE found the X-ray polarization to be much lower, capped at 7.6%. This contrast supports the Compton scattering and possibly irradicates the photon-based explanation.

Milestone for blazar studies

“This was one of the biggest mysteries about supermassive black hole jets,” said Iván Agudo, lead author of the study and astronomer at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía – CSIC in Spain. The discovery validates IXPE's mission, launched in December 2021 to study X-ray polarization.

Astrophysicist Enrico Costa, called it one of IXPE's most significant achievements. Yet, this is just the beginning. Project scientist Steven Ehlert noted the need to observe more blazars, as their emissions vary over time. With IXPE, astronomers are now better equipped to explore these powerful cosmic jets.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, IXPE, Blazar, BlackHole, X-RayAstronomy, SpaceScience, BLAcertae, HighEnergyAstrophysics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asteroid Vesta May Be a Fragment of a Lost Planet, Say Scientists
Asus ROG Ally 2 Spotted via US FCC Listing Alongside 'Project Kennan' Xbox Handheld

Related Stories

NASA Solves Black Hole Jet X-ray Mystery with IXPE’s Polarization Powers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: The Royals, The Diplomat, Robinhood, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro RAM and Storage Options Revealed
  3. Vivo 30 Series With Vivo S30 Pro Mini Variant to Launch Later This Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Could Come With This MediaTek Chipset
  5. Vivo Y300 GT With 7,620mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging Launched
  6. Boat Storm Infinity Plus With Up to 20 Days Battery Launched in India
  7. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Will Reportedly Launch in India on This Date
  8. This Is How Google Is Using AI to Combat Online Scams
  9. Whoop MG With Medical Grade ECG Readings Launched Alongside Whoop 5.0
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Solves Black Hole Jet X-ray Mystery with IXPE’s Polarization Powers
  2. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 28 Starlink Satellites to Orbit From Florida
  3. Asteroid Vesta May Be a Fragment of a Lost Planet, Say Scientists
  4. SpaceX Gets FAA Green Light for 25 Annual Starship Launches from Texas’ Starbase Facility
  5. Massive Asteroid 2002 JX8 to Fly Past Earth on May 9, Live Stream Available for Public Viewing
  6. Cuttlefish May Communicate Using Tentacle Waves, Study Finds
  7. Digital Resurrection of Titanic Reveals How the Ship Was Torn Apart in Its Final Hours
  8. NASA Spots Plankton Swarms from Space to Help Save North Atlantic Right Whales
  9. Automotive Blockchain Market Projected to Hit $5.6 Billion by 2030: Report
  10. OpenAI Said to Be Working on Weekly and Lifetime ChatGPT Subscription Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »