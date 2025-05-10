Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to debut in the coming months, and recent reports suggest that it could be the slimmest foldable in the world. A tipster has now leaked the dimensions of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7, giving us an idea of the shape of the smartphone, which is expected to be wider and taller than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The next generation Galaxy Z Fold phone is also tipped to sport much slimmer bezels on the inner screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions (Expected)

An X (formerly Twitter) post by user Ice Cat on Friday compares the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold SE (also known as the Samsung W25 in China). The tipster, who was previously known as Ice Universe, has a strong track record for leaking accurate information, especially related to Samsung devices.

I made a table to compare the body sizes of Samsung Fold6, Fold SE, and Fold7. pic.twitter.com/VzjCZYGtjg — ICE CAT (@UniverseIce) May 9, 2025

A table posted by the leaker reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will measure 158.4×143.1×3.9mm. On the other hand, the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are 153.5×132.6×5.6mm and the Samsung W25 (or Z Fold SE) measures 157.9×132.6×5.6mm.

If the leaked dimensions are accurate, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be both wider and taller than both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold SE. It will also be thinner than both smartphones, when folded and unfolded.

Earlier this week, the tipster claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would be the slimmest foldable smartphone when it debuts later this year. At the time, it was claimed that the phone would measure 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. This would make it slimmer than the Oppo Find N5, which measures 4.21mm (unfolded) and 8.93mm (folded).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7' s inner screen bezel is narrow. In the picture, it is Fold6, and the width of the bezel pointed by the arrow is 1.9mm. The Fold7 is directly dried to 1.0mm, and the outer screen bezel of the Flip7 is also very narrow, only 1.2 mm. pic.twitter.com/FCdLLdzWls — ICE CAT (@UniverseIce) May 9, 2025

Another post by the user states that the inner display of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have an incredibly thin 1mm bezel. This is a notable improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has a 1.9mm bezel. Meanwhile, the clamshell-style Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to arrive with a 1.2mm bezel on the cover display.

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be launched in July. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 model culd arrive with an Exynos 2500 SoC. We can expect to learn more about these handsets in the coming weeks.