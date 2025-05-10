Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions Surface Online; Inner Screen Tipped to Feature Slim Bezels

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions Surface Online; Inner Screen Tipped to Feature Slim Bezels

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to debut in July as the world's thinnest smartphone.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2025 13:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions Surface Online; Inner Screen Tipped to Feature Slim Bezels

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured) that was launched in July 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to debut in July
  • The foldable smartphone's dimensions have been leaked by a tipster
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 could feature slimmer display bezels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to debut in the coming months, and recent reports suggest that it could be the slimmest foldable in the world. A tipster has now leaked the dimensions of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7, giving us an idea of the shape of the smartphone, which is expected to be wider and taller than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The next generation Galaxy Z Fold phone is also tipped to sport much slimmer bezels on the inner screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions (Expected)

An X (formerly Twitter) post by user Ice Cat on Friday compares the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold SE (also known as the Samsung W25 in China). The tipster, who was previously known as Ice Universe, has a strong track record for leaking accurate information, especially related to Samsung devices.

A table posted by the leaker reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will measure 158.4×143.1×3.9mm. On the other hand, the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are 153.5×132.6×5.6mm and the Samsung W25 (or Z Fold SE) measures 157.9×132.6×5.6mm.

If the leaked dimensions are accurate, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be both wider and taller than both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold SE. It will also be thinner than both smartphones, when folded and unfolded.

Earlier this week, the tipster claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would be the slimmest foldable smartphone when it debuts later this year. At the time, it was claimed that the phone would measure 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. This would make it slimmer than the Oppo Find N5, which measures 4.21mm (unfolded) and 8.93mm (folded).

Another post by the user states that the inner display of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have an incredibly thin 1mm bezel. This is a notable improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has a 1.9mm bezel. Meanwhile, the clamshell-style Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to arrive with a 1.2mm bezel on the cover display.

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be launched in July. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 model culd arrive with an Exynos 2500 SoC. We can expect to learn more about these handsets in the coming weeks.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung, Foldables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Baidu Looks to Patent AI System to Decipher Animal Sounds

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions Surface Online; Inner Screen Tipped to Feature Slim Bezels


