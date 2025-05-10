Technology News
Operation Sindoor: Important Dos and Don'ts Shared by IT Ministry to Prevent Misinformation

Users have been urged to stay vigilant online and report misinformation to the PIB's fact-checking unit.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 May 2025 11:13 IST
Operation Sindoor: Important Dos and Don'ts Shared by IT Ministry to Prevent Misinformation

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto

The IT ministry says users can share information about helplines or official advisories

Highlights
  • MeitY has asked citizens to follow cybersecurity precautions
  • The ministry has warned against spreading misinformation online
  • Users have been asked to fact-check news with official sources
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday published a set of dos and don'ts for users in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following Operation Sindoor. The ministry's latest advisory seeks to inform citizens of the risks of misinformation and urges them to stay safe online while following cybersecurity precautions. The government's fact-checking unit has been actively posting clarifications for misleading posts and images circulating online after Operation Sindoor, and users have been urged to report misinformation via WhatsApp and email.

MeitY Urges Users to Follow Cybersecurity Precautions

In a post on X, the IT ministry urged users to be cautious online. "Critical Online Safety Alert always follow cybersecurity precautions. Stay cautious while online—don't fall for traps or misinformation. Be patriotic, stay vigilant, stay safe," the IT ministry said in the post.

Users have been asked to share information about helplines, or official advisories and relief updates. These details can be useful for people in affected areas, and can help keep other users informed of critical updates from official sources.

MeitY also says that users should also make sure that any news they plan to share with other users has been fact-checked for accuracy. There are several fact checking organisations online, and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has been actively working to address misinformation online.

Meanwhile, the IT ministry has asked users not to share sensitive information related to Operation Sindoor online. This means users should not share details related to troop movements, or other defence related information on social media.

Users have also been directed not to forward or share information unless it has been verified. This warning comes days after Doordarshan News shared a post on X warning citizens against an incoming wave of propaganda after Operation Sindoor, asking them to scrutinise information carefully and report dubious content to the PIB's fact-checking division.

The IT ministry has also warned users against posting information that could incite violence or communal tensions in the country. The government has also urged users to report fake news spotted online via WhatsApp (+91 8799711259) or by emailing socialmedia@pib.gov.in.

Further reading: Operation Sindoor, Misinformation, MeitY, IT Ministry
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
Automotive Blockchain Market Projected to Hit $5.6 Billion by 2030: Report
Operation Sindoor: Important Dos and Don'ts Shared by IT Ministry to Prevent Misinformation
