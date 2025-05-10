The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday published a set of dos and don'ts for users in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following Operation Sindoor. The ministry's latest advisory seeks to inform citizens of the risks of misinformation and urges them to stay safe online while following cybersecurity precautions. The government's fact-checking unit has been actively posting clarifications for misleading posts and images circulating online after Operation Sindoor, and users have been urged to report misinformation via WhatsApp and email.

MeitY Urges Users to Follow Cybersecurity Precautions

In a post on X, the IT ministry urged users to be cautious online. "Critical Online Safety Alert always follow cybersecurity precautions. Stay cautious while online—don't fall for traps or misinformation. Be patriotic, stay vigilant, stay safe," the IT ministry said in the post.

Critical Online Safety Alert always follow cybersecurity precautions. Stay cautious while online—don't fall for traps or misinformation. Be patriotic, stay vigilant, stay safe.#Digitalindia #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/IIRKGzsh27 — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) May 9, 2025

Users have been asked to share information about helplines, or official advisories and relief updates. These details can be useful for people in affected areas, and can help keep other users informed of critical updates from official sources.

MeitY also says that users should also make sure that any news they plan to share with other users has been fact-checked for accuracy. There are several fact checking organisations online, and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has been actively working to address misinformation online.

Meanwhile, the IT ministry has asked users not to share sensitive information related to Operation Sindoor online. This means users should not share details related to troop movements, or other defence related information on social media.

Users have also been directed not to forward or share information unless it has been verified. This warning comes days after Doordarshan News shared a post on X warning citizens against an incoming wave of propaganda after Operation Sindoor, asking them to scrutinise information carefully and report dubious content to the PIB's fact-checking division.

The IT ministry has also warned users against posting information that could incite violence or communal tensions in the country. The government has also urged users to report fake news spotted online via WhatsApp (+91 8799711259) or by emailing socialmedia@pib.gov.in.