Technology News
English Edition

US FTC Backs DOJ Proposal in Google Search Antitrust Case

The US DOJ's case against Google could fundamentally reshape the internet by potentially unseating Google as the go-to portal for information online.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 May 2025 14:07 IST
US FTC Backs DOJ Proposal in Google Search Antitrust Case

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google could be forced to sell off its Chrome browser to another company

Highlights
  • The US DOJ's proposal in the Google trial has been backed by the FTC
  • It said the US DOJ's has included safeguards to protect user privacy
  • The DOJ has also asked the judge to make the firm sell off Google Chrome
Advertisement

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the de-facto federal privacy regulator, said on Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice's proposal to make Alphabet's Google share search data with competitors includes adequate safeguards to protect users' privacy.

The proposal is part of a range of measures the DOJ says are necessary to open up the online search market, after ruling in August that the tech titan holds an illegal monopoly.

The Washington judge overseeing the case has seen a flood of input from experts and interest groups for and against the DOJ's proposals as the trial nears its end this month. The case could fundamentally reshape the internet by potentially unseating Google as the go-to portal for information online.

Increasing competition will put more pressure on Google to improve its privacy practices, the FTC said.

Google has sought to block the DOJ's data-sharing proposal, which its CEO Sundar Pichai said would give away the company's intellectual property, in part by arguing that it would harm user privacy.

The FTC said the proposal would appoint a committee to oversee compliance, similar to the agency's privacy-related settlements.

The DOJ and state attorneys general are also asking the judge to make Google sell off its Chrome browser and cease multi-billion dollar payments to Apple and other companies that set Google as the default search engine on new devices.

Google has said making its agreements non-exclusive, as it has already begun to do, is the right approach.

The DOJ and state attorneys general have expressed concerns that Google could extend its dominance to AI.

AI startup and Google partner Anthropic said in court papers on Friday that requiring Google to give the DOJ advance notice of its proposed AI investments and partnerships would create a "significant disincentive" for Google to invest in smaller AI companies and likely deter such investments altogether.

Google holds a minority stake worth billions of dollars in Anthropic.

Anthropic argued the proposal "would harm, not benefit, AI competition."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Antitrust, FTC, DOJ, Alphabet
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions Surface Online; Inner Screen Tipped to Feature Slim Bezels

Related Stories

US FTC Backs DOJ Proposal in Google Search Antitrust Case
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions Leak Ahead of Debut
  2. Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched
  3. Vivo 30 Series With Vivo S30 Pro Mini Variant to Launch Later This Month
  4. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Will Reportedly Launch in India on This Date
  5. Boat Storm Infinity Plus With Up to 20 Days Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. US FTC Backs DOJ Proposal in Google Search Antitrust Case
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions Surface Online; Inner Screen Tipped to Feature Slim Bezels
  3. Baidu Looks to Patent AI System to Decipher Animal Sounds
  4. Operation Sindoor: Important Dos and Don'ts Shared by IT Ministry to Prevent Misinformation
  5. NASA Solves Black Hole Jet X-ray Mystery with IXPE’s Polarization Powers
  6. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 28 Starlink Satellites to Orbit From Florida
  7. Asteroid Vesta May Be a Fragment of a Lost Planet, Say Scientists
  8. SpaceX Gets FAA Green Light for 25 Annual Starship Launches from Texas’ Starbase Facility
  9. Massive Asteroid 2002 JX8 to Fly Past Earth on May 9, Live Stream Available for Public Viewing
  10. Cuttlefish May Communicate Using Tentacle Waves, Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »