Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders; Sony WH-1000XM6 to Debut on May 15

Sony Xperia 1 VII is expected to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2025 16:18 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 VII will arrive as the successor to the Xperia 1 VI (pictured) on May 13

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 VII will be launched on May 13
  • The handset's design has been leaked days ahead of its debut
  • The Sony WH-1000XM6 will be launched on May 15
Sony Xperia 1 VII is expected to launch next week and the company's next flagship smartphone is likely to arrive with a familiar design, according to leaked renders. The successor to the Xperia 1 VI has been spotted in leaked design renders that indicate it will be available in three colour options. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's top of the line Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the company has also announced the launch date for the Sony WH-1000XM6.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Android Headlines published images showing the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VII in three colourways. While the company has yet to share any details of the handset, the publication claims that the Xperia 1 VIII will be available in Black, Green, and Purple colour options.

Sony Xperia 1 VII design renders
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

In terms of design, the leaked images suggest that are hardly any major changes on the Sony Xperia 1 VIII. The handset has a tall display with the selfie camera integrated into the top bezel. On the back, there's a triple rear camera setup that is located in the top left corner, along with a dual LED flash.

According to the publication, the ultrawide and main camera will be at the top of the vertically aligned camera module, followed by the dual LED flash and the periscope telephoto camera. The leaked images indicate that the volume rocker and power button (which doubles as a fingerprint scanner) are located on the right edge of the Sony Xperia 1 VIII.

Meanwhile, leaked marketing materials for the Xperia 1 VIII reveal that the handset will sport a display with Sony's Bravia technology and feature a Sunlight Mode. The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to two days of battery life.

According to older reports, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII is expected to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC from Qualcomm, paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset is expected to run on Android 15 out of the box. The company will announce the handset at its next launch event that is scheduled for May 13.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Launch Date

Sony WH-1000XM6 will be unveiled two days after the launch event for the Sony Xperia 1 VII, the company announced on Friday. The launch event for the Sony WH-1000XM6 will begin at 9am PDT (9:30pm IST) on May 15.

While the company has yet to reveal the design or the specifications of the upcoming Sony WH-1000XM6, recent leaks suggest that it will arrive with a Sony QN3 processor that delivers improved performance in terms of audio quality and active noise cancellation (ANC).

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to learn more about the Sony WH-1000XM6. Pricing and availability details, as well as the flagship headphones' specifications will be revealed when the device is launched next week.

Sony Xperia 1 VII, Sony WH 1000XM6, Sony Xperia 1 VII specifications, Sony Xperia, Sony
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
