Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Alienware 16 Aurora, 16X Aurora With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Launched

Alienware 16 Aurora, 16X Aurora With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Launched

Both the Alienware 16 Aurora and Alienware 16X Aurora are available in three configurations.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2025 19:00 IST
Alienware 16 Aurora, 16X Aurora With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Launched

Photo Credit: Alienware

Alienware 16 Aurora (left) and Alienware 16X Aurora

Highlights
  • Alienware 16 Aurora and 16X Aurora sport a 16-inch screen
  • The Alienware 16X Aurora is equipped with up to 64GB of RAM
  • Both laptops pack up to 96Wh battery with support for 180W charging
Advertisement

Alienware 16 Aurora and Alienware 16X Aurora were launched by the company on Friday as the latest entry and mid-level laptops from the Dell subsidiary. These laptops sport a more subtle, sober design than other Alienware models. They are equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs. They run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and offer support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Alienware 16 Aurora, Alienware 16X Aurora Price and Availability

Alienware 16 Aurora pricing starts at $1,149 (roughly Rs. 98,100) while the Alienware 16X Aurora begins at $1,949 (roughly Rs. 1,66,500). Both laptops are available in three variants with better GPUs, and the company will also let customers order customised builds via its website. There's no word from the company about availability in other regions, including India.

Alienware 16 Aurora, Alienware 16X Aurora Specifications

Both the newly announced Alienware 16 Aurora and Alienware 16X Aurora models sport 16-inch (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS displays with up to 240Hz refresh rate (120Hz on the 16 Aurora model) and up to 500nits peak brightness. The laptops are equipped with up to a 1080p IR camera with Windows Hello support.

alienware 16x aurora inline Alienware 16X Aurora

Alienware 16X Aurora
Photo Credit: Alienware

 

The Alienware 16 Aurora is equipped with up to an Intel Core 9 270H processor, while the Alienware 16X Aurora can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU. The laptops can be equipped with up to 64GB of RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

The company has equipped these laptops with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. Both models are equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and an audio jack. Both models offer support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth connectivity.

While the Alienware 16 Aurora is available with a 60Wh or a 96Wh battery and measures 356.98×265.43×22.7mm (2.57kg), the Alienware 16X Aurora is only available in a single 96Wh configuration and measures 356.98×265.43×23.80mm (2.66kg). 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Alienware 16 Aurora, Alienware 16X Aurora, Alienware 16 Aurora Price, Alienware 16X Aurora Price, Alienware 16 Aurora Specifications, Alienware 16X Aurora Specifications, Alienware
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders; Sony WH-1000XM6 to Debut on May 15
Alienware 16 Aurora, 16X Aurora With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Xperia 1 VII Colourways Leaked; Sony WH-1000XM6 to Debut on May 15
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions Leak Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Alienware 16 Aurora, 16X Aurora With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Launched
  2. Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders; Sony WH-1000XM6 to Debut on May 15
  3. US FTC Backs DOJ Proposal in Google Search Antitrust Case
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Dimensions Surface Online; Inner Screen Tipped to Feature Slim Bezels
  5. Baidu Looks to Patent AI System to Decipher Animal Sounds
  6. Operation Sindoor: Important Dos and Don'ts Shared by IT Ministry to Prevent Misinformation
  7. NASA Solves Black Hole Jet X-ray Mystery with IXPE’s Polarization Powers
  8. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 28 Starlink Satellites to Orbit From Florida
  9. Asteroid Vesta May Be a Fragment of a Lost Planet, Say Scientists
  10. SpaceX Gets FAA Green Light for 25 Annual Starship Launches from Texas’ Starbase Facility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »