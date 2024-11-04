BioWare has no plans to release story expansions for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the studio has confirmed. The developer is now fully shifting its focus on the next Mass Effect title instead. Dragon Age: The Veilguard launched across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 31. The action-RPG has had an impressive release, becoming BioWare's most popular game on Steam ever.

No DLC Plans for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard creative director John Epler told Rolling Store that the studio was skipping downloadable expansions for the RPG. BioWare has reportedly shifted its “full attention” to its current project, the next Mass Effect title. Epler, however, did not reveal any details about the studio's next game.

The creative director also talked about the possibility of remastering the first three Dragon Age games for modern platforms, much like Mass Effect Legendary Edition, that bundles an enhanced version of the original Mass Effect trilogy in a single package. While he'd like to see the Dragon Age games get remastered, Epler said it would be a challenging task.

“I think I'm one of about maybe 20 people left at BioWare who's actually used Eclipse,” Epler told the publication. “It's something that's not going to be as easy as Mass Effect, but we do love the original games. Never say never, I guess that's what it comes down to.”

The first two Dragon Age games utilised a custom Eclipse engine, while the Mass Effect trilogy was built on widely used Unreal Engine, which made the remastering process for Legendary Edition a relatively smoother process.

The next chapter in the Mass Effect franchise, which doesn't yet have an official name, was revealed with a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2020. BioWare has not divulged any details about the game.

Last week, however, BioWare executive producer Michael Gamble, who is leading the team working on the next Mass Effect game, said that the next game in the sci-fi RPG franchise would maintain the mature tone of the original trilogy and feature a photorealistic visual style.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launched on PC, Xbox Series S/X and PS5 and quickly climbed to the top of Steam's Top Sellers list. The game also became BioWare's biggest Steam launch in history, attracting over 70,000 peak concurrent players on the platform within a day of launch.