Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard Won't Get Any Expansions, Focus Now on Next Mass Effect, Says BioWare

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Won't Get Any Expansions, Focus Now on Next Mass Effect, Says BioWare

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launched across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 31.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 November 2024 14:31 IST
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Won't Get Any Expansions, Focus Now on Next Mass Effect, Says BioWare

Photo Credit: EA/ BioWare

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the first game in the series since 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition

Highlights
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a direct sequel to Dragon Age: Inquisition
  • The next Mass Effect game is currently in development at BioWare
  • BioWare has not revealed details about Mass Effect 5
Advertisement

BioWare has no plans to release story expansions for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the studio has confirmed. The developer is now fully shifting its focus on the next Mass Effect title instead. Dragon Age: The Veilguard launched across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 31. The action-RPG has had an impressive release, becoming BioWare's most popular game on Steam ever.

No DLC Plans for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard creative director John Epler told Rolling Store that the studio was skipping downloadable expansions for the RPG. BioWare has reportedly shifted its “full attention” to its current project, the next Mass Effect title. Epler, however, did not reveal any details about the studio's next game.

The creative director also talked about the possibility of remastering the first three Dragon Age games for modern platforms, much like Mass Effect Legendary Edition, that bundles an enhanced version of the original Mass Effect trilogy in a single package. While he'd like to see the Dragon Age games get remastered, Epler said it would be a challenging task.

“I think I'm one of about maybe 20 people left at BioWare who's actually used Eclipse,” Epler told the publication. “It's something that's not going to be as easy as Mass Effect, but we do love the original games. Never say never, I guess that's what it comes down to.”

The first two Dragon Age games utilised a custom Eclipse engine, while the Mass Effect trilogy was built on widely used Unreal Engine, which made the remastering process for Legendary Edition a relatively smoother process.

The next chapter in the Mass Effect franchise, which doesn't yet have an official name, was revealed with a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2020. BioWare has not divulged any details about the game.

Last week, however, BioWare executive producer Michael Gamble, who is leading the team working on the next Mass Effect game, said that the next game in the sci-fi RPG franchise would maintain the mature tone of the original trilogy and feature a photorealistic visual style.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launched on PC, Xbox Series S/X and PS5 and quickly climbed to the top of Steam's Top Sellers list. The game also became BioWare's biggest Steam launch in history, attracting over 70,000 peak concurrent players on the platform within a day of launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: BioWare, Dragon Age The Veilguard, Mass Effect, Mass Effect 5, Dragon Age
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $69,000, Market Volatility Surges Amid US Elections

Related Stories

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Won't Get Any Expansions, Focus Now on Next Mass Effect, Says BioWare
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Bring 120Hz Displays to All iPhone 17 Models: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Apple Could Release iOS 18.2 Update for iPhone Earlier Than Anticipated
  5. Square Enix to Launch 'More and More' Games Simultaneously on Xbox in Future
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Starliner Mission: The Setbacks That Plagued the Aerospace Giant
  2. Dragon Age: The Veilguard Won't Get Any Expansions, Focus Now on Next Mass Effect, Says BioWare
  3. November Night Sky 2024: Check Out the Brightest Planets and How to Watch Them?
  4. SpaceX Reveals Futuristic Crew Cabins and Living Quarters for Artemis III Moon Mission
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $69,000, Market Volatility Surges Amid US Elections
  6. Realme 14 Series Rumoured to Include New Model With Smaller Screen, Bigger Battery
  7. Samsung One UI 7 May Let Users Manually Disable Thermal Throttling to Improve Gaming Performance
  8. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped; May Launch Late November
  9. MIT Unveils Novel Method of Training General-Purpose Robots Using Generative AI Techniques
  10. NASA's Voyager 2 Finds Clues of Ancient Ocean on Uranus' Moon Miranda
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »