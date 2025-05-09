Technology News
SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 28 Starlink Satellites to Orbit From Florida

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted 28 new Starlink satellites to orbit from Cape Canaveral on May 6.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 May 2025 22:34 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

Highlights
  • Falcon 9 lifts 28 Starlink satellites in latest Florida launch success
  • Booster B1085 lands on drone ship after completing its seventh flight
  • 28 satellites deployed to join Starlink’s growing 7,200-unit network
SpaceX continued its rapid-fire Starlink deployment campaign on Tuesday night (May 6), lofting 28 more internet satellites to orbit atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch itself took place at 9:17 p.m. EDT (0117 GMT on May 7) from Launch Complex-40, marking the company's 53rd Falcon 9 launch of 2025 and the 36th dedicated Starlink mission this year. The payload offers worldwide internet connectivity by adding to SpaceX's swiftly expanding array of over 7,200 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit.

As per a Space.com report, B1085, the reusable first-stage booster, executed a perfect main engine cut about 2.5 minutes after launch, then stage separation and a retrograde burn to stop its descent. Roughly eight minutes after launch, B1085 successfully landed on the autonomous drone ship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The mission was the seventh flight for this particular booster, which had previously supported two other Starlink missions.

The Falcon 9's upper stage continued into orbit and deployed the 28 Starlink satellites roughly one hour after launch. These newly deployed units will spend several days adjusting their positions before integrating into the broader Starlink network, which now blankets most of the globe except the polar regions. Each satellite, compact but equipped with large solar arrays, forms part of the larger web responsible for delivering high-speed satellite internet.

The May 6 launch demonstrates how quickly SpaceX is moving to meet its broadband goals. In addition to Falcon 9 missions, the company has performed two Starship test flights this year to demonstrate development progress in both satellite launch and heavy-lift capability.

An expanding constellation would finally bring reliable internet coverage to remote locations around the world. The drive to offer a reliable internet connection to remote sites globally reflects a commitment to putting the world more in reach.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Falcon 9, satellite internet, Cape Canaveral, rocket launch, spaceflight, LEO
