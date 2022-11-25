Technology News
loading

Reliance Jio 5G Rollout Completed Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat, Telco Says

Gujarat is the first state to get Jio's 5G service across all district headquarters on a trial basis, according to the country's biggest telecom operator.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From PTI |  Updated: 25 November 2022 13:57 IST
Reliance Jio 5G Rollout Completed Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat, Telco Says

Jio has rolled out 5G connectivity in 12 cities across the country

Highlights
  • Jio says Gujarat's 33 district headquarters have 100 percent 5G coverage
  • The telecom operator rolled out 5G connectivity in Pune this week
  • Jio will offer 5G connectivity to subscribers at no additional cost

Telecom major Jio has rolled out 5G service across all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat under its trial phase, the company said on Friday.This makes Gujarat the first state to get 5G service across all district headquarters and it is also the biggest roll-out of the next generation service till date on trial basis. Jio has stated that it will provide 5G services to subscribers at no additional cost during the trial period.

"Today, Jio has taken a big stride forward by extending its True-5G coverage in each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, thereby making Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100 per cent of the district headquarters. Gujarat holds a special place, as it is Reliance's Janmabhoomi (birthplace)," the company said in a statement.

The launch of service in the state begins with the company's "True 5G"-powered initiative named 'Education-For-All', in which Reliance Foundation and Jio are coming together to initially digitise 100 schools in Gujarat.

"We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100 percent district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives. Education is a focus-area for our hon'ble Prime Minister," Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash M Ambani said in the statement.

The 'Education-For-All' initiative will connect schools with Jio's True5G, advanced content platform, teacher and student collaboration platform, and school management platform.

Earlier this week, Jio announced that its Jio True 5G network was officially rolled out in Pune. The firm said that Pune residents could access speeds of up to 1 gigabits per second (Gbps) with unlimited 5G data.

Jio in a statement released on Wednesday said it begins beta testing of its True 5G network in a city only when a large part of the city is covered by its standalone True 5G network, so that Jio customers get good coverage and experience its advanced 5G network. 

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Jio 5G, 5G Rollout, Gujarat
Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here
Featured video of the day
Samsung AX46: The Best Air Purifier in the Market?

Related Stories

Reliance Jio 5G Rollout Completed Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat, Telco Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  2. Reliance Jio 5G Services Begin Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat
  3. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022: Top Offers You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  5. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  6. Jio Launches Platfom Short Video App for Creators: Details
  7. Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here
  8. Apple Supplier Hints at Solid-State Buttons on Upcoming iPhones: Report
  9. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  10. Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue With Gold, Grey, Blue Check Marks to Relaunch December 2
  2. Reliance Jio 5G Rollout Completed Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat, Telco Says
  3. Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here
  4. Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Record Dips on Black Friday Despite Positive Mid-Week Spell
  6. Jio, Rolling Stone India Partner to Launch Platfom Short Video App for Creators: All Details
  7. The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Announced
  8. Vivo Y02 Design Renders Revealed; Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: Report
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Series Could Feature Solid-State Buttons, Hints Apple Supplier: Report
  10. iPhone Production Said to See 30 Percent Slump After Disruption at Foxconn Plant in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.