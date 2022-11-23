Technology News
Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds

The launch of Jio True 5G services in Pune follows the rollout of its 5G network in 12 cities across the country.

By ANI |  Updated: 23 November 2022 16:46 IST
Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds

io said that users in Pune will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer

Highlights
  • Jio recently started to provide 5G coverage across Delhi NCR
  • Jio users in Pune have access to Jio Welcome Offer
  • They will have with access to unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds

Jio on Wednesday announced that Jio True 5G will be available in Pune from today. The leading telecom company said Punekars will have an Internet speed of up to 1 gigabits per second (Gbps) with unlimited 5G data. Jio in a statement released on Wednesday said it begins beta testing of its True 5G network in a city only when a large part of the city is covered by its standalone True 5G network, so that Jio customers get good coverage and experience the most advanced Jio 5G network.

Commenting on this announcement, a Jio spokesperson said, "Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, a large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer, thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G (fifth-generation mobile system) network anywhere in the world."

The spokesperson said as expected, the data usage on Jio's True 5G network was many-a-times higher than the current data consumed on Jio's 4G network.

Pune is known for its large student population and as a leading IT hub as well as one of the most important automobile and manufacturing hubs in India. The telecom company said Jio True 5G would be a true game-changer for Punekars.

"What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at breakneck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life," the spokesperson added.

The leading telecom company said starting from November 23, Jio users in Pune will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, doing business as Jio, is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Reliance Jio last Friday announced that it is the only operator to provide its 5G services — True-5G —
— across the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations. The telecom firm said it was rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace and was covering major parts of this geography.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Jio 5G, Jio True 5G, Reliance Jio, India 5G Rollout, Reliance Jio Infocomm
iPhone Factory Workers Protest at Foxconn Plant Hit by COVID-19 in China
ARG Fan Token Price Tumbles After Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup
Featured video of the day
Fujifilm X-H2: Can it Compete With a Phone?

Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds
