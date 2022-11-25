Technology News
loading

Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here

Launched in May 2020, Polkadot is the brainchild of Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Gavin Wood.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 November 2022 13:05 IST
Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Polkadot

Polkadot aims to keep members motivated to expand anti-scam activities

Highlights
  • Polkadot is a protocol that connects blockchains to each other
  • The Polkadot network has seen spike in activities on its network
  • At least 66 blockchains are now live on Polkadot

The Polkadot protocol is bidding on its own community members to keep the network away from scammers and bugs. Polkadot has announced its plans of launching a community-driven anti-scam initiative. The aim is to give its community members a say in the governance of the protocol, while also rewarding them in bounties paid in USD Coin for keeping the network scam-free. Launched in May 2020, Polkadot is the brainchild of Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Gavin Wood.

Polkadot assigns its volunteering community members to find and report scam sites, fake social media profiles, and phishing apps. The project also relies on its community to protect its Discord servers against hack attacks.

In order to educate people about the kind of threats looming over the cryptosphere, and ways to prevent falling prey to them, Polkadot will also be creating an Anti-Scam Dashboard to act as the central hub for all anti-scam activities in its ecosystem.

“Decentralising anti-scam efforts and bringing them on-chain is no easy task, mainly because most scam fighting happens in Web2. Bounties allow a portion of the treasury to be earmarked for a specific task. It's controlled by the curators of the bounty, individuals or entities with expertise in the field, to be dispersed according to the purpose of the bounty,” Polkadot said in a Medium post.

Polkadot shared that its bounty is currently managed by the general curators, which for now, consists of three community members, and two people from the W3F Anti-Scam department.

The network aims to keep members motivated to come up with ideas for expanding anti-scam activities to other areas associated with its services.

As of October 17, Polkadot hit an all-time high in development activity. Project developers reported that 66 blockchains are now live on Polkadot and its parachain startup network Kusama, a CoinTelegraph report had said at the time.

It is only natural, that the network is striving to secure its community members amid already volatile market conditions.

Crypto scams, in recent times, have risen hand-and-hand in adoption of digital assets.

In a recent report, Chainalysis claimed that the month of October has been the worst in terms of crypto-related crimes this year. The crypto sector lost over $718 million (roughly Rs. 5,890 crore) owing to such crimes.

A recent report by BanklessTimes has claimed that Americans crypto investors lost over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,000 crore) in total to scammers.

Under the circumstances, a number of blockchain networks are enticing protective community members with bounties. For instance, in August, the developers of the Ethereum blockchain quadrupled bug bunty to go as high as $1 million (roughly Rs. 8 crore).

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Polkadot, Crypto Scams, Ethereum
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
Featured video of the day
Samsung AX46: The Best Air Purifier in the Market?

Related Stories

Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  2. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022: Top Offers You Shouldn't Miss
  3. Jio Launches Platfom Short Video App for Creators: Details
  4. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  5. Why the IMF Is Paying Attention to These Crypto-Friendly African Nations
  6. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  7. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  8. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue With Gold, Grey, Blue Check Marks to Relaunch December 2
  2. Reliance Jio 5G Rollout Completed Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat, Telco Says
  3. Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here
  4. Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Record Dips on Black Friday Despite Positive Mid-Week Spell
  6. Jio, Rolling Stone India Partner to Launch Platfom Short Video App for Creators: All Details
  7. The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Announced
  8. Vivo Y02 Design Renders Revealed; Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: Report
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Series Could Feature Solid-State Buttons, Hints Apple Supplier: Report
  10. iPhone Production Said to See 30 Percent Slump After Disruption at Foxconn Plant in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.