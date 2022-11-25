Technology News
Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue With Gold, Grey, Blue Check Marks to Relaunch December 2

Twitter will manually authenticate all accounts before the check is activated, Elon Musk said.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2022 14:08 IST
Elon Musk on Friday said that Twitter Blue, the company's premium subscription service for verification, is expected to launch on December 2. Twitter will provide a gold check mark for companies, a grey check for government, and a blue check mark for individuals (celebrity or not), Elon Musk said in a tweet. Meanwhile, all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates, he added.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
