Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue With Gold, Grey, Blue Check Marks to Relaunch December 2

Elon Musk on Friday said that Twitter Blue, the company's premium subscription service for verification, is expected to launch on December 2. Twitter will provide a gold check mark for companies, a grey check for government, and a blue check mark for individuals (celebrity or not), Elon Musk said in a tweet. Meanwhile, all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates, he added.

