Gogoro Partners With Zomato, Kotak Mahindra Prime to Accelerate Adoption of EVs by Delivery Partners

As per the partnership, the companies will offer last-mile delivery partners associated with Zomato affordable loan terms and battery swapping services.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 March 2023 14:17 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Gogoro

Kotak Mahindra Prime will provide accessible loan terms as part of the tie-up

  • Zomato currently has over 3 lakh delivery partners in the country
  • Gogoro is a Taiwan-based battery swapping company
  • Kotak Mahindra Prime is vehicle leasing division of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Taiwan-based battery swapping firm Gogoro on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Prime to promote fast adoption of electric mobility in the last-mile transportation segment. As per the partnership, the companies will offer last-mile delivery partners associated with Zomato affordable loan terms and battery swapping services.

"The urban transformation to electric transportation in India's cities has begun and it is essential that we provide delivery partners with an accessible path to own and leverage the benefits that smart electric two-wheeler vehicles and battery swapping offer.

"Gogoro, Zomato and Kotak are partnering to make this a reality," Gogoro Founder and CEO Horace Luke said in a statement.

Zomato currently has over 3 lakh delivery partners in the country.

"Electric two-wheelers powered by affordable, reliable, and accessible battery swapping solutions can positively impact delivery partner pay-outs, apart from reducing air pollution. That's why we're excited to partner with Gogoro and Kotak on this endeavour,” Zomato Food Delivery COO Mohit Sardana stated.

Kotak Mahindra Prime, the vehicle leasing division of Kotak Mahindra Bank, will provide accessible loan terms as part of the tie-up.

