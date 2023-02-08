Technology News

Zypp Electric Raises $25 Million Funding, Aims to Expand to Mumbai, Chennai by 2025

Zypp has partnered with Flipkart and Myntra, food delivery service providers Zomato and Swiggy, and grocery players Zepto and Blinkit.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 February 2023 20:07 IST
Zypp Electric Raises $25 Million Funding, Aims to Expand to Mumbai, Chennai by 2025

Zypp aims to grow its operations by hiring across technology and top-level positions

Highlights
  • Zypp provides EVs for last-mile delivery for online stores
  • The startup was founded in 2017
  • Zypp said it is looking to be profitable in the next 12-18 months

Zypp Electric said on Wednesday it has raised $25 million (nearly 206 crore) in a series B funding round led by Taiwanese battery-swapping service provider Gogoro, as the Indian electric vehicle startup looks to expand to new cities and boost its fleet size.

The funding round marks Gogoro's latest effort to expand in India, where EVs are receiving mainstream push, having partnered with the country's top bikemaker Hero MotoCorp and the state of Maharashtra.

"Electric vehicles are what the entire (delivery) industry is looking forward to," Zypp's Chief Executive Officer Akash Gupta told Reuters.

The startup, which provides EVs for last-mile delivery for online stores, plans on using the funds to increase its fleet size to 2,00,000 EVs from 10,000, and expand to 30 Indian cities including Chennai and Mumbai by 2025, up from six currently.

Delivery companies in India are gearing towards cleaner mobility, with Amazon aiming to have 10,000 EVs for deliveries by 2025, while Walmart's Flipkart plans to have 25,000 EVs by 2030.

Several new and existing investors, including Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Goodyear Ventures, 9Unicorns and WFC, participated in the funding round, which comprised $20 million (nearly Rs. 165 crore) in equity and $5 million (nearly Rs. 40 crore) in debt. 

Founded in 2017, Zypp has partnered with online shopping platforms Flipkart and Myntra, food delivery service providers Zomato and Swiggy, and grocery players Zepto and Blinkit.

It also aims to grow its operations by hiring across technology and top-level positions at a time when a few Indian startups are laying off hundreds of workers to reduce expenses.

Zypp said it is looking to be profitable in the next 12-18 months.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EV, Zypp, Hero, Gogoro, Blinkit, Myntra, Zepto, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato
iPhone 14 Pro Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Performance Benchmarks: Report
Featured video of the day
OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Unboxing and First Look

Related Stories

Zypp Electric Raises $25 Million Funding, Aims to Expand to Mumbai, Chennai by 2025
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  2. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  4. 5G Services Now Available Across 238 Cities in India: MoS Devusinh Chauhan
  5. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  6. Realme GT 3 India Launch Teased, May Support 240W Fast Charging
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  8. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  10. Asus ROG Phone 7 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launch Tipped: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Zypp Electric Raises $25 Million Funding, Aims to Expand to Mumbai, Chennai by 2025
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Performance Benchmarks: Report
  3. Realme GT 3 Teased to Launch in India Soon, May Support 240W Fast Charging
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Still Includes GOS Performance Toggle, Reportedly Gets New Charging Bypass Feature
  5. Xiaomi 12 Pro Receives Android 13 Update Along With MIUI 14: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Spotted on China's 3C Certification Website, Could Launch As Poco X5 GT Globally: Report
  7. Overwatch 2 Season 3 to Bring Dating Simulator, One-Punch Man Skin, and More
  8. WazirX Accuses Binance of Spreading False Claims as Tussle Between Crypto Firms Intensifies
  9. OnePlus Buds Ace With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
  10. Samsung Partners With IISc for Advanced Nanoelectronics Device Research
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.