Technology News
loading

Tesla Said to Plan Start for Mass Production of Cybertruck Pickup Truck by End of 2023

Tesla is in the "final lap for Cybertruck," Musk told a conference call with financial analysts.

By Reuters |  Updated: 1 November 2022 17:10 IST
Tesla Said to Plan Start for Mass Production of Cybertruck Pickup Truck by End of 2023

Tesla said last month that it was working on readying its Austin, Texas plant

Highlights
  • It has not announced final pricing on the Cybertruck
  • Musk introduced Cybertruck in a 2019 reveal
  • Tesla has been using the Giga Press to cut the cost and complexity

Tesla aims to start mass production of its Cybertruck at the end of 2023, two years after the initial target for the long-awaited pickup truck Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled in 2019, two people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

Tesla said last month that it was working on readying its Austin, Texas plant to build the new model with “early production” set to start in the middle of 2023. “We're in the final lap for Cybertruck,” Musk told a conference call with financial analysts.

A gradual ramp in the second half of next year to full output for the sharp-angled electric truck would mean that Tesla would not be recording revenue until early 2024 for a full-quarter of production on a new model seen as key to its growth.

It would also mean a wait of another year for the estimated hundreds of thousands of potential buyers who have paid $100 (roughly Rs. 8,300) to reserve a Cybertruck in one of the most highly anticipated, and closely tracked electric vehicle launches ever.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

It has not announced final pricing on the Cybertruck, showed the production version of the vehicle or specified how it will manage the battery supply for the new model.

In 2019, Tesla had projected an initial price of under $40,000 (roughly Rs. 33 lakh), but prices for new vehicles have shot higher since then and Tesla has raised prices across its lineup.

Cracked windows

Musk introduced Cybertruck in a 2019 reveal where the vehicle's designer cracked the vehicle's supposedly unbreakable “armor glass” windows. The company has pushed back production timing three times since: from late 2021 to late 2022, then to early 2023 and most recently to the mid-2023 target for initial production.

The launch of the Cybertruck will give Tesla an EV entrant in one of the most profitable segments of the US market and a competitor to electric pickups from the likes of Ford Motor and Rivian Automotive, both of which have launched models in still-limited numbers.

In January, Musk had cited shortages in sourcing components as the reason for pushing the launch of Cybertruck into 2023.

In May, Tesla stopped taking orders for the Cybertruck outside North America. Musk said then the company had "more orders of the first Cybertrucks than we could possibly fulfill for three years after the start of production."

Automakers often ramp production slowly for an all-new model like the Cybertruck.

Analysts have also cautioned that a weakening global economy will start to weigh on sales for Tesla, which has so far been able to sell every car it makes. Musk has said he expected a coming recession would last “probably until Spring of '24.”

IDRA Group, the Italian company making the Giga Press that will be used for die casting parts for the Cybertruck, said in a LinkedIn post last week that the 9,000-ton machine for truck part production was packed and ready to be shipped.

The post did not name Tesla. Tesla has been using the Giga Press to cut the cost and complexity of production of its Model Y, an innovation other automakers, including Toyota, have studied.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cybertruck, Tesla
Twitter's Former Bosses Eligible for 'Golden Parachute' Payouts Worth Over $112 Million, Filings Show

Related Stories

Tesla Said to Plan Start for Mass Production of Cybertruck Pickup Truck by End of 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  2. Byju’s Posts 13-Fold Widening in Losses for FY 2021: Report
  3. Elon Musk Ropes in a16z's Sriram Krishnan Ahead of Plans to Revamp Twitter
  4. Elon Musk Is Twitter's New CEO, Company's Sole Director After Takeover
  5. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  6. How to View, Edit, and Remove Location & Other EXIF Data From Your Photos
  7. Gmail Labels Emails From Outside Your Google Workspace Organisation
  8. Google Photos Adds 'More Like This' Button to Find Similar Images: Report
  9. Google Pixel 3 Can Now Capture Selfies Automatically When Kissing
  10. Google Play Instant Lets You Play Games Without Downloading Them
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Workspace Individual Gets 1TB Additional Storage, Mail Merge, Global Regions Support: All Details
  2. iOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1 to Launch in Mid-December; iOS 16.3 Could Arrive by March 2023: Gurman
  3. GameStop's NFT Marketplace Goes Live With More Features on Immutable X After Beta Phase Run
  4. Elon Musk Ropes in Andreessen Horowitz General Partner Sriram Krishnan Ahead of Plans to Revamp Twitter
  5. Shark Tank India Season 2 Confirmed; to Feature Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain
  6. Tesla Autopilot Crash to Put Legal Question of 'Man vs Machine' Driver Responsibility to the Test
  7. BSNL, MTNL to Raise Rs. 19,356 Crore Through Government Bonds, Merchant Bankers Say
  8. Nothing Ear Stick Supporting Features, Customisation Options Rolling Out for Phone 1, Nothing X App
  9. EA, Marvel Announce 3-Game Deal, With Iron Man Game Part of It
  10. Lava Blaze 5G to Go on Sale in India via Amazon from November 3: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.