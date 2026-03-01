Technology News
Black Phone 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Black Phone 2 brings back The Grabber in a chilling supernatural continuation of Finney and Gwen’s story.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 March 2026 16:00 IST
Black Phone 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Black Phone 2 follows Finney & Gwen as The Grabber returns in chilling visions

Highlights
  • Sequel follows Finney and Gwen haunted by The Grabber’s return
  • Stars Madeleine McGraw and original cast of the previous part
  • Directed by Scott Derrickson and produced by Jason Blum and others
Black Phone 2 is a horror story based on a lot of suspense and thriller. It is a story followed by the success of the first part, named Black Phone. It made $160 million on a global basis. It announced the launch of the new release, Black Phone 2. It is a sequel to the black Phone set created four years after the first part. The story follows a traumatised Finney and his sister, Gwen, as they deal with The Grabber's return and his stalking them from the grave through dreams and psychic visions.

When and Where to Watch

Black Phone 2 is now streaming on JioHotstar and Peacock Hub.

Trailer and Plot

Black Phone 2 is a supernatural story made four years after Black Phone, and it follows The Grabber, who runs after Finney and his sister Gwen from the grave through their dreams,and they have psychic visions ahead. The story revolves around Gwen, who has been played by McGraw, and he can see murders at the winter camp, Alpine Lake, in 1957. This drives them to find a camp where Ethan Hawke's Grabber goes for finding revenge against them.

Cast and Crew

Scott Derrickson is the director of the movie. Ethan Hawke, Madeleine McGraw, Mason Thames, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora are acting in it, who were also in the last part. It has been written by C. Robert Cargill and Derickson. The movie has been produced by Jason Blum, Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill. Joe Hill and Ryan Turek are the executive producers under the banner of Crooked Highway Production.

Reception

Black Phone 2 has made an earning of $132 million globally and received an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10.

 

Comments

Black Phone 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
