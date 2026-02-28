Technology News
Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched Globally With 11.2-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 8 works with the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro stylus and Focus keyboard.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 February 2026 19:38 IST
Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched Globally With 11.2-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is the successor to last year's Pad 7

The Xiaomi Pad 8 was launched in the global markets on Saturday, alongside the flagship Xiaomi 17 series. The new tablet succeeds last year's Xiaomi Pad 7 and sports an 11.2-inch LCD screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and packs a 9,200mAh battery. As per the company, the Xiaomi Pad 8 works with the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro stylus and Focus keyboard.

Xiaomi Pad 8, Xiaomi Tag Price, Availability

The price of the Xiaomi Pad 8 price starts at EUR 449.9 (roughly Rs. 48,397) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The tablet is sold in Titanium Blue and colourways and can be purchased via beginning

The Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro is priced at EUR 99.99 (roughly Rs. 10,756).

Xiaomi Pad 8 Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 8 runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The tablet sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (2,136x3,200 pixels) LCD screen with 345ppi and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display is said to have up to 800 nits peak brightness and TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Pad 8 include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and a USB Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

It packs a 9,200mAh battery with support for fast charging at 45W.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched Globally With 200-Megapixel Persicope Camera Alongside Xiaomi 17: Price, Specifications
Smarter AI, Stronger Privacy: Why the Galaxy S26 Series Is a Genuine Leap Forward

Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched Globally With 11.2-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip: Price, Specifications
