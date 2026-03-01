Technology News
Mad For Each Other OTT Release: Know Everything About This Upcoming Couple Reality Show

Mad For Each Other is an upcoming reality show that is set to drop on JioHotstar soon. The show will feature 10 celebrity couples entering the battle to prove their bond under pressure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 March 2026 14:46 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

10 Couples, 70 Days, 1 Villa – A love battle testing trust, compatibility & marriage to win the title

Highlights
  • Mad For Each Other is an upcoming reality show
  • It features 10 celebrity couples to engage in competition
  • Streaming begins soon, only on JioHotstar
JioHotstar has unveiled the teaser of the upcoming reality show, Mad for Each Other, which has certainly created buzz amongst viewers. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the show's format will revolve around 10 celebrity couples, who will be tasked to spend 70 days in a Villa. During their time, they will come across intense challenges and activities that will test their compatibility, intense dynamics, and resilience. Moreover, the couple who proves their unbreakable bond under pressure will win the title.

When and Where to Watch Mad For Each Other

This show is expected to stream somewhere in March 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. The format will be similar to that of the Big Boss Telugu, where episodes will be an hour long.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mad For Each Other

This reality show will centre around 10 prominent celebrity couples, who will be shifted to Love Mansion, a villa, where they must spend 70 days. Furthermore, the couples will need to prove their compatibility and the stability of their bond while performing emotional and physical challenges. The theme of the show will revolve around Love Marriage Vs Arrange Marriage, wherein each couple will give their all, only to win this high-stakes compatibility battle. From team challenges to a couple of individual tasks, this show is expected to be packed with high-voltage drama.

Cast and Crew of Mad For Each Other

This show will be hosted by Shreemukhi, and the judges' panel will include Anil Ravipudi, Radha, and Laya. Some of the popular celebrity couples featured in the show include Nookaraju and Asiya, Emmanuel and Madhuri, Anjali and Santhosh, Subhashree and Ajay, and more.

Reception of Mad For Each Other

The series is yet to drop on the JioHotstar; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched Globally With 11.2-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip: Price, Specifications
Smarter AI, Stronger Privacy: Why the Galaxy S26 Series Is a Genuine Leap Forward

