Sri Chidambaram Garu Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Sri Chidambaram Garu is an emotional Telugu drama about a young man’s journey from shame to self-acceptance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 March 2026 13:00 IST
Sri Chidambaram Garu Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: IMDB

Sri Chidambaram Garu streams on ETV Win from Feb. 26, 2026

  • Sri Chidambaram Garu premiered on ETV Win on February 26, 2026
  • The film tells a touching story of identity, love, and self-acceptance
  • Directed and written by Vinay Ratnam with an IMDb rating of 8.6/10
Sri Chidambaram Garu is a gentle and soul-stirring journey of identity, healing, and self-acceptance, rather than just another emotional drama. The film presents the life of a broken young man who hides behind shame and even a borrowed name, struggling to face his own truth. With soft storytelling, emotional depth, and quiet courage at its core, the narrative unfolds through love, pain, and moments of self-realisation that slowly help him stand tall as his true self. The film blends heartfelt emotions with a reflective tone, making it both touching and deeply relatable for viewers who enjoy meaningful cinema.

When and Where to Watch Sri Chidambaram Garu

Sri Chidambaram Garu starts debuting on ETV Win from February 26, 2026. Viewers can enjoy with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Sri Chidambaram Garu

The trailer shows the protagonist's emotional struggles with shame and a hidden identity. Through love and painful experiences, he moves toward self-discovery, gaining strength to accept himself in calm storytelling.

Cast and Crew of Sri Chidambaram Garu

Strong performances by Tulasi, Vamsi Tummala, and Sandhya Vashishta enhance authenticity, while director-writer Vinay Ratnam emphasises storytelling with emotional layers.

Reception of Sri Chidambaram Garu

The film gained positive attention for its heartfelt theme and meaningful narrative, earning an IMDb rating of 8.6/10 and appreciation from emotional drama lovers.

 

Further reading: etv, ott, imdb
