Vanaveera is a Telugu action drama film that is now available to stream on Prime Video. The film stars Avinash Thiruveedhula in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 March 2026 10:00 IST
Vanaveera Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Telugu Action-Drama Online

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Avinash Thiruveedhula portrays common man’s bike fight spiraling into politics, corruption, struggles

  • Vanaveera is a Telugu action drama film
  • It stars Avinash Thiruveedhula in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Prime Video
Directed by Avinash Thiruveedhula, Vanaveera is a Telugu action-drama film that is now streaming on digital screens. The plot of the film centres around a common man, whose bike gets seized for an election rally, by a strong local politician. However, as they refuse to return his bike, the journey to get it back turns into a violent game of injustice, followed by exploring themes of caste discrimination. The sequences of the film are highly entertaining and explore immense action.

When and Where to Watch Vanaveera

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vanaveera

Set in the Varapuram Village, this action-drama revolves around Raghu (Played by Avinash Thruveedhula), who gets entangled in trouble and local politics as his beloved bike gets seized by the Deva's party workers. Deva (Played by Nandu), an upper-cast, merciless politician, uses his power to exploit the minorities. After facing the repetitive denials for his bike, Raghu then joins the party and decides to fight back. The film further takes a dig at caste discrimination, corruption, and the struggles faced by the villagers. This fight runs parallel to the principles of Ramayana.

Cast and Crew of Vanaveera

Written by Sai Madhav Burra and Vishwajit, this film stars Avinash Thiruveedhula in the lead role, supported by the talented Nandu Vijay Krishna, Chammak Chandra, Simran Choudhary, Sivaji Raja, and more. The film features a background score from Vivek Sagar, while Chota K Prasad is the editor.

Reception of Vanaveera

The film was theatrically released on January 1st, 2026, where it received an average response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.2/10.

 

Further reading: Vanaveera, Prime Video, Telugu action, drama film
