Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thriller Online?

Hello Bachhon is a tale of a physics Wallah teacher in which Alakh Pandey's real-life story is shown. The series starts with his childhood, in which he took admission in a coaching class to study, but destiny wanted something else from him. Realising his true worth, he started his own classes online by shooting his own tutorials for students. Eventually, he became famous by giving students what they actually required for learning. It follows students from different backgrounds and wants to fulfil their dreams after getting such a supportive teacher who has complete trust in them.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Hello Bachhon on Netflix from March 6, 2026. Viewers can see the hard work behind PhysicsWallah.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer for this upcoming series is out now from February 28, 2026. The show is inspired by the life of Alakh Pandey, who is an educator and CEO of the company Physics Wallah. Along with him, there are students whose lives were influenced by their teacher. There are students with different backgrounds who follow their dreams with the support of a teacher who trusts them. The trailer gives a glimpse of how he began in a small classroom and then gradually expanded to reach the students in different cities and small towns. It also has five students dealing with their financial and personal challenges.

Cast and Crew

Vineet Kumar Singh is the main lead and teacher whose life is inspired by Alakh Pandey. Vikram Kochhar, Girija Oak Godbole, and other young actors have been the supporting cast in the series. Pratish Mehta has directed it.

Reception

The series is yet to be released; however, there is a lot of buzz about it on social media because he is quite renowned already. There is no IMDb rating yet.