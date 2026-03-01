Technology News
English Edition

Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thriller Online?

Hello Bachhon is a teacher-student tale in which there is not just explanation, but emotional connectivity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 March 2026 15:00 IST
Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Hello Bachhon trailer drops Feb 28, 2026; stream from March 6

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The show is based on Alakh Pandey’s real-life story trailer is out now
  • Directed by Pratish Mehta & Vineet Kumar Singh, is in the lead
  • Students follow their dreams because of one teacher who believes in them
Advertisement

Hello Bachhon is a tale of a physics Wallah teacher in which Alakh Pandey's real-life story is shown. The series starts with his childhood, in which he took admission in a coaching class to study, but destiny wanted something else from him. Realising his true worth, he started his own classes online by shooting his own tutorials for students. Eventually, he became famous by giving students what they actually required for learning. It follows students from different backgrounds and wants to fulfil their dreams after getting such a supportive teacher who has complete trust in them.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Hello Bachhon on Netflix from March 6, 2026. Viewers can see the hard work behind PhysicsWallah.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer for this upcoming series is out now from February 28, 2026. The show is inspired by the life of Alakh Pandey, who is an educator and CEO of the company Physics Wallah. Along with him, there are students whose lives were influenced by their teacher. There are students with different backgrounds who follow their dreams with the support of a teacher who trusts them. The trailer gives a glimpse of how he began in a small classroom and then gradually expanded to reach the students in different cities and small towns. It also has five students dealing with their financial and personal challenges.

Cast and Crew

Vineet Kumar Singh is the main lead and teacher whose life is inspired by Alakh Pandey. Vikram Kochhar, Girija Oak Godbole, and other young actors have been the supporting cast in the series. Pratish Mehta has directed it.

Reception

The series is yet to be released; however, there is a lot of buzz about it on social media because he is quite renowned already. There is no IMDb rating yet.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ott, imdb, netflix, Hello Bachhon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sri Chidambaram Garu Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
Smarter AI, Stronger Privacy: Why the Galaxy S26 Series Is a Genuine Leap Forward

Related Stories

Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Tests Solar-Powered System to Extract Oxygen from Lunar Soil
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Tests Solar-Powered System to Extract Oxygen from Lunar Soil
  2. Black Phone 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thriller Online?
  4. Mad For Each Other OTT Release: Know Everything About This Upcoming Couple Reality Show
  5. Sri Chidambaram Garu Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  6. The Bluff Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starrer Online?
  7. 3 Roses Season 2 Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch
  8. Vanaveera Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Telugu Action-Drama Online
  9. Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched Globally With 11.2-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched Globally With 200-Megapixel Persicope Camera Alongside Xiaomi 17: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »