3 Roses Season 2 follows three friends in Mumbai managing careers, relationships, and life challenges with humour and emotional bonding.
Photo Credit: AhaTamil
3 Roses Season 2 is a smooth comedy-drama that honours friendship, ambition, and modern love with refreshed, bleary-eyed clarity. The story resumes from the last season finale and continues to lead them on a journey sprinkled with even more touchy-feely stuff, comical situations, and common problems. It has its big charms, though, and it also sets up tensions that grab the attention of many people. If you are into slight, however still significant, storytelling about the friendships between a group of characters uniting through personal development, and, let's say, they share some other interests, then there's much with which to get on.
3 Roses Season 2 is available for debuting on aha in Tamil and Telugu, with all episodes available for bingeing with an active subscription.
The new season narrative is set in Mumbai, where three friends launch an ad agency. The series shows their struggles, such as personal problems, relationships, and events, while in pursuit of their dreams. This is a comic-drama series featured with emotional action scenes, humour, and real-life hardships.
The series, directed by Kiran K. Karavalla and featuring Eesha Rebba, Rashi Singh, Kushitha Kallapu, Payal Rajput, Poorna, Viva Harsha, and Satya in the cast, was created by Maruthi and produced by SKN.
3 Roses Season 2 has received positive responses on OTT platforms, remarkably, for its fun storytelling and relatable themes since its premiere. The series currently holds a 7.0/10 IMDb rating, which is higher than Season 1's 5.3/10.
