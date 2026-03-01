Technology News
3 Roses Season 2 Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch

3 Roses Season 2 follows three friends in Mumbai managing careers, relationships, and life challenges with humour and emotional bonding.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 March 2026 11:00 IST
3 Roses Season 2 Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch

Photo Credit: AhaTamil

3 Roses Season 2 is available for streaming on aha in Tamil

Highlights
  • 3 Roses Season 2 is streaming now on aha Tamil and aha Video
  • Features Eesha Rebba, Payal Rajput, and Poorna
  • Set in Mumbai with a focus on friendship and career struggles
Advertisement

3 Roses Season 2 is a smooth comedy-drama that honours friendship, ambition, and modern love with refreshed, bleary-eyed clarity. The story resumes from the last season finale and continues to lead them on a journey sprinkled with even more touchy-feely stuff, comical situations, and common problems. It has its big charms, though, and it also sets up tensions that grab the attention of many people. If you are into slight, however still significant, storytelling about the friendships between a group of characters uniting through personal development, and, let's say, they share some other interests, then there's much with which to get on.

When and Where to Watch 3 Roses Season 2

3 Roses Season 2 is available for debuting on aha in Tamil and Telugu, with all episodes available for bingeing with an active subscription.

Trailer and Plot of 3 Roses Season 2

The new season narrative is set in Mumbai, where three friends launch an ad agency. The series shows their struggles, such as personal problems, relationships, and events, while in pursuit of their dreams. This is a comic-drama series featured with emotional action scenes, humour, and real-life hardships.

Cast and Crew of 3 Roses Season 2

The series, directed by Kiran K. Karavalla and featuring Eesha Rebba, Rashi Singh, Kushitha Kallapu, Payal Rajput, Poorna, Viva Harsha, and Satya in the cast, was created by​ Maruthi and produced by SKN.

Reception of 3 Roses Season 2

3 Roses Season 2 has received positive responses on OTT platforms, remarkably, for its fun storytelling and relatable themes since its premiere. The series currently holds a 7.0/10 IMDb rating, which is higher than Season 1's 5.3/10.

 

Comments

Further reading: 3 Roses Season 2, ahaTamil, IMDb
Comment
Advertisement

