The Xiaomi 17 series was launched in India and the global markets on Saturday. The latest flagship lineup from the China-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) comprises two models — Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra come with Leica-tuned camera systems, with the latter also featuring a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The handsets include dual-band WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Xiaomi 17 is set at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,449) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage model. It is available in four colour options --- Alpine Pink, Black, Ice Blue, and Venture Green.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra price is set at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,61,264) in the global markets for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It is available in Black, Starlit Green, and White colourways.

Customers can purchase the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit and Photography Kit Pro, priced at EUR 99.99 (roughly Rs. 10,757) and EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 21,515), respectively.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Xiaomi 17 Ultra runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It sports a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,060 nits peak brightness, and Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra gets a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel LOFIC Omnivision 1050L primary camera with a 1-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. On the front, the handset sports a 50-megapixel OV50M selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. The handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security as well.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It also supports reverse wireless charging at 22.5W.

Xiaomi 17 Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 sports a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2,656x1,220 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate, and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a 19.6:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR 10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision support.

The handset has the same chipset and connectivity options as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. It is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5T RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 17 features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a f/1.67 aperture and a 23mm focal length, paired with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 102-degree field of view. On the front, it carries a 50-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 90-degree field of view.

The standard Xiaomi 17 packs a 6,330mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.