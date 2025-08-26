Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series was launched in India on Tuesday. The new lineup includes smart TVs with 100-inch and 116-inch display sizes. These UX ULED TVs use RGB Mini-LEDs spread across thousands of dimming zones, and the system is claimed to offer energy-efficient lighting and reduced blue light for comfortable viewing. The series also integrates Hisense's H7 picture engine with a 2-TOPS NPU and an enhanced ULED backlight control process. The smart TVs in the lineup are powered by the Hi-View AI Engine X processor.

Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Price in India

The Hisense UX ULED RGB Mini-LED series models will be priced between Rs. 9,99,999 and Rs. 29,99,999, the company said in a press release. The TVs will be sold via Amazon and Flipkart, as well as select retail stores. The company has yet to announce when these TVs will be available.

Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Features

The Hisense UX ULED TVs come in 100-inch and 116-inch sizes. They feature 4K UHD resolution with an LCD panel and RGB Mini-LED technology. Instead of relying on conventional single-colour LEDs, the UX employs separate red, green, and blue Mini-LEDs arranged across thousands of dimming zones.

The company says that approach enables 95 percent coverage of the BT.2020 colour space and achieves peak brightness levels of up to 8,000 nits. They offer dimming with 3×26-bit control, power-efficient brightness, and reduced blue light for more comfortable eye care.

Hisense's latest UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series supports 3D Colour Master Pro with Pantone-validated accuracy, along with HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and MEMC for smooth and vivid playback. For gaming, the TVs feature a native 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. A dedicated Game Bar provides real-time performance monitoring and controls.

The Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series runs on the Hi-View AI Engine X, which is claimed to adjust picture, sound, and power use in real time. They also feature an H7 picture quality processor with a 2-TOPS NPU, and the ULED Colour Refinement process, which coordinates backlighting and LCD layers to deliver accurate colour reproduction.

The Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series includes a 6.2.2 channel CineStage X Surround system co-engineered with Devialet, featuring top-firing speakers and a built-in subwoofer. It supports WiSA SoundSend and eARC for high-quality wireless audio. The series runs on VIDAA Smart OS with support for 28 languages, including Hindi, and an eight-year update guarantee. It comes with a solar-powered, USB-C rechargeable remote.