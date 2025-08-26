Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Hisense UX ULED RGB MiniLED Series Launched in India in 110 Inch, 116 Inch Display Sizes

Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Launched in India in 110-Inch, 116-Inch Display Sizes

Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series is powered by the Hi-View AI Engine X chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 26 August 2025 19:08 IST
Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Launched in India in 110-Inch, 116-Inch Display Sizes

Photo Credit: Hisense

Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series is available in 100-inch and 116-inch sizes

Highlights
  • Hisense UX RGB-MiniLED TVs offer 8,000 nits brightness
  • The TVs feature 165Hz Game Mode Ultra with VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro
  • The Hisense UX RGB-MiniLED TVs support 6.2.2 CineStage X Surround sound
Advertisement

Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series was launched in India on Tuesday. The new lineup includes smart TVs with 100-inch and 116-inch display sizes. These UX ULED TVs use RGB Mini-LEDs spread across thousands of dimming zones, and the system is claimed to offer energy-efficient lighting and reduced blue light for comfortable viewing. The series also integrates Hisense's H7 picture engine with a 2-TOPS NPU and an enhanced ULED backlight control process. The smart TVs in the lineup are powered by the Hi-View AI Engine X processor.

Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Price in India

The Hisense UX ULED RGB Mini-LED series models will be priced between Rs. 9,99,999 and Rs. 29,99,999, the company said in a press release. The TVs will be sold via Amazon and Flipkart, as well as select retail stores. The company has yet to announce when these TVs will be available. 

Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Features

The Hisense UX ULED TVs come in 100-inch and 116-inch sizes. They feature 4K UHD resolution with an LCD panel and RGB Mini-LED technology. Instead of relying on conventional single-colour LEDs, the UX employs separate red, green, and blue Mini-LEDs arranged across thousands of dimming zones.

The company says that approach enables 95 percent coverage of the BT.2020 colour space and achieves peak brightness levels of up to 8,000 nits. They offer dimming with 3×26-bit control, power-efficient brightness, and reduced blue light for more comfortable eye care.

Hisense's latest UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series supports 3D Colour Master Pro with Pantone-validated accuracy, along with HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and MEMC for smooth and vivid playback. For gaming, the TVs feature a native 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. A dedicated Game Bar provides real-time performance monitoring and controls.

The Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series runs on the Hi-View AI Engine X, which is claimed to adjust picture, sound, and power use in real time. They also feature an H7 picture quality processor with a 2-TOPS NPU, and the ULED Colour Refinement process, which coordinates backlighting and LCD layers to deliver accurate colour reproduction.

The Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series includes a 6.2.2 channel CineStage X Surround system co-engineered with Devialet, featuring top-firing speakers and a built-in subwoofer. It supports WiSA SoundSend and eARC for high-quality wireless audio. The series runs on VIDAA Smart OS with support for 28 languages, including Hindi, and an eight-year update guarantee. It comes with a solar-powered, USB-C rechargeable remote.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series, Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Price in India, Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series India Launch, Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Features, Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED TVs, Hisense
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Spotify Users Can Now Send Direct Messages to Each Other to Share Music, Podcasts
Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Launched in India in 110-Inch, 116-Inch Display Sizes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Help Your Child Learn Better With Intel-Powered AI PCs
  2. Apple 'Awe Dropping' Event Set for September 9; iPhone 17 Series Expected
  3. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  4. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  5. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  8. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
  9. Xiaomi Announces Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacement This Week
  10. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 14, Vivobook S14 Models in India with AMD CPUs
#Latest Stories
  1. Perplexity to Reportedly Expand Its Revenue Sharing Programme for Publishers to Comet Browser
  2. CloudSEK Research Reveals How AI Summarising Tools Can Be Tricked Using Prompt Injection-Based Attacks
  3. Sony Opts for Safeguards, Studio Oversight to Protect Itself From Concord-Like High-Profile Failures
  4. WhatsApp for macOS Updated With Chat Filtering Feature to Display Unread, Favourite, and Group Chats
  5. iQOO Working on Smartphone With 7,000mAh Battery, Small Display to Compete With OnePlus 15T, Tipster Claims
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Listed on Bluetooth SIG Website Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report
  7. Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Launched in India in 110-Inch, 116-Inch Display Sizes
  8. Spotify Users Can Now Send Direct Messages to Each Other to Share Music, Podcasts
  9. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 5i Gaming Laptops With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Debut in India
  10. Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »