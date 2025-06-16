Technology News
English Edition
  Hisense U7Q Mini LED TV With 144Hz Gaming Support, Built in Subwoofer Launched in India

Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV With 144Hz Gaming Support, Built-in Subwoofer Launched in India

The Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV range in India starts at Rs. 59,999.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2025 16:25 IST
Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV With 144Hz Gaming Support, Built-in Subwoofer Launched in India

Photo Credit: Hisense

Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV supports a native 144Hz refresh rate for gaming purposes

Highlights
  • Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV offers 144Hz refresh rate with Game Mode Pro
  • The TV includes a built-in subwoofer, two-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, USB ports, AV input, and RJ45 port
Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV was launched in India on Monday. It is offered in multiple screen sizes, ranging from 55 inches to 100 inches. The company has equipped the TV with the Hi-View AI Engine, which is claimed to offer real-time optimisation of picture quality, audio performance, and energy consumption. The Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV also caters to gamers, courtesy of its native 144Hz refresh rate along with support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. It comes with a built-in subwoofer, dual speaker setup, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Hisense U7Q Price in India, Availability

The price of Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 55-inch model. The 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen size models are priced at Rs. 79,999, Rs. 1,19,999, and Rs. 1,79,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the 100-inch display size model costs Rs. 2,99,999.

The TV is available for purchase starting today via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores across the country.

Hisense U7Q Features and Specifications

All variants of the Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV come with 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution screens with a native 144Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate (VRR) when the Game Mode Pro feature is enabled. It also bundles AMD FreeSync Premium technology which is said to reduce screen tearing and deliver flicker-free visuals. They are also equipped with an Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM) as well as Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology.

The TV comes with Quantum Dot technology and Full Array Local Dimming for accurate backlight control. There's an AI 4K Upscaler feature, which as the name suggests, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to upscale lower-resolution content to 4K. It also supports high dynamic range visuals, courtesy of HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ certifications.

The 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models of the Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV are equipped with the Hi-View AI Engine for picture control. Meanwhile, the 100-inch model takes it up a notch with Hi-View AI Engine Pro which uses AI to tailor the picture, audio, and energy consumption.

In the audio department, Hisense has equipped the U7Q Mini-LED TV with a built-in subwoofer, two speakers with a combined output of up to 50W, and support for Dolby Atmos. It offers multiple sound modes including Standard, Enhanced(ACR), Theatre, Music, Late Night, and Sports. The TV is powered by VIDAA Smart OS and the company promises up to eight years of updates. It also comes with support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Alexa, and the proprietary VIDAA Voice for hands-free control.

Connectivity options on the Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of I/O options, the TV is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, one USB 3.0 Type-A port, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, AV input, S/PDIF output, and an RJ45 connector.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Hisense U7Q Mini LED TV, Hisense U7Q Mini LED TV Price in India, Hisense U7Q Mini LED TV Specifications, Hisense
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV With 144Hz Gaming Support, Built-in Subwoofer Launched in India
